Derek Lunsford may be under a lot of pressure as he enters the first ever Men’s Open competition at the 2025 Pittsburgh Pro, but no one is piling on more of that pressure than the man himself, as was evident in a recent demolishing of the decline chest press.

The lever decline press machine is a great way to target the lower pectoral muscles while also hammering the triceps and front deltoids used to support the movement. Lesser plans followed, like lower chest workouts, are essential for elite competitors like Lunsford, who must present a fuller, rounded set of pecs for success. So, knowing how to tax this area in an efficient manner is paramount when getting his pump on. The lower portion of the chest may be one of the most neglected areas of the body when it comes to lifting weights, but here’s how Lunsford redresses the balance.

How to Use the Seated Machine Decline Chest Press

Begin by aligning the handles with your lower chest before pressing them outwards, but don’t lock the elbows. Feel the stretch in your chest as you hit the top of the lift and then slowly return the wait with control for added time under tension.

Why is the Decline Chest Press Effective for the Lower Pecs?

Lunsford is in great company when it comes to this exercise. Six-time Mr Olympia Dorian Yates was a fan of decline bench pressing. He included the movement in his Blood & Guts training series and felt that it was perfect for the lower pecs while also giving his chest an all-over workout.

“Last reps count the most,” said Lunsford, in a recent Instagram post showing his prowess with this particular press. While the traditional flat bench press gives a solid chest workout, the decline direction specifically activates those lower pecs. The machine also offers more stability than a free weight bench because it has the correct loading curve and could prevent injury from strains because you won’t go off track. To build muscle, aim for 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Derek Lunsford had a great start to 2025, winning the Arnold back in March, and he’s hoping to win the upcoming Pittsburgh Pro before being crowned Mr Olympia for the second time in October. That would make him the 2025 “Triple Crown Champion,” he believes.

“All the days of grind and sacrifice comes down to one moment on stage,” explained Lunsford in another heartfelt IG post for his 1.4+ million followers. With competitors like Nick Walker and Martin Fitzwater, not to mention the 2024 Mr Olympia Samson Dauda threatening his perfect year, each rep on an often-neglected device like the decline press could make all the difference.

To follow Derek Lunsford on Instagram, click here.