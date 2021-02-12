This past December, Janet Layug finally reached bodybuilding’s pinnacle by winning the 2020 Bikini Olympia. On this week’s episode of Femme Flex Friday, Layug not only sat down to discuss her Olympia journey with eight-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray, she also hit the gym with co-host Alina Popa while discussing her workout routine.

On her first Olympia

You never know who’s gonna show and what they’re gonna look like. For me, yes, I am competing alongside people who were big in my mind and inspiration … but you do have to put that aside and realize: I am here to do what I came here to do.

On preparing for the 2020 Olympia during COVID

It was like, Oh my gosh, I went through this with Hurricane Irma and now have to deal with COVID. But then I take a step back and say, it’s not just me, it’s everybody going through this, essentially. It’s tough. We were uncertain we were going to have an Olympia, but thanks to Dan [Solomon], Jake [Wood] and the whole Olympia team to be able to put that on, we have to thank them.

On being a role model as an Olympia champion

I want something more out of life. I’ve always been about keeping my aspirations high… I just love [taking on] the whole brand ambassador role for the Bikini division and help others in a way I wish I could’ve been helped.

On incorporating stairs into her leg routine

I used to think doing stairs would stimulate growth in the legs. Honestly, I can’t say I believe that anymore.