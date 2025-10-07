Urs Kalecinski is making his 2025 Olympia Open division debut this year, and when it comes to crushing his quads, the “Miracle Bear” has been learning from one of bodybuilding’s biggest icons, repping superior leg extensions under the tutelage of Jay Cutler.

Former Classic Physique competitor, Kalecinski has made an emphatic statement on the road to the Open Olympia final in Las Vegas this year. The gigantic German has already won two Open events, taking the trophy at the IFBB ProMuscle Italy and the Europa Pro Championships. Now, just days out from the biggest night of his professional career, Kalecinski has been getting some tips from Jay Cutler, who had the young upstart execute heavy leg extensions. “Working on that quad stomp,” commented the guys in a motivating Instagram colab on October 5.”

Why Are Leg Extensions Great For Building Quality Quad Muscle?

Leg extensions have stood the test of time as mass builders for the quads because they isolate the quad muscle and require very little contribution from other parts of the leg such as the hamstrings of glutes, when using correct form. The machine guided movement also allows for heavy loading, and this is essential for muscle building.

To get the most efficient leg extension, don’t try to force momentum by swinging or bouncing the bar, instead focus on exhaling as you drive upwards and briefly squeeze your quad muscles as you reach the top of the lift.

Jay Cutler’s Tip For Terrific Leg Extensions

As the video showed, The Miracle Bear got to work on his leg extensions, taking his time and implementing a squeeze at the top of each rep, before Cutler, who is a four-time Mr Olympia, provided the benefit of his own experience. With the weight becoming difficult to lift, Kalecinski found it tough to raise his legs skyward, but Cutler encouraged him to get the last of every rep, and it’s a method that is backed by science. Studies have shown that the force required to complete the last 15 degrees of the leg extension are typically twice that of the 30 degrees mark. And, since hypertrophy is the goal for bodybuilders, employing a full range of motion will lead to bigger quads. So, with his dream gym partner taking a hands-on approach, The Miracle Bear gave it everything he had.

Whether or not The Miracle Bear replicates Cutler’s iconic Quad Stomp on stage in Las Vegas remains to be seen, but his legs will look larger thanks to Cutler’s elite advice.

