Nick Walker is on a mission to win the 2025 Mr Olympia, and in a recent Instagram post, “The Mutant” demonstrated some intense triceps dips as he forges his path to Las Vegas. The big man says that this is one of his favorite muscle-building moves, so here’s how to try it for yourself.

“Dips are truly one of my favorite overall exercises,” wrote Walker in a recent Instagram post for his 1.5 million followers. “Basically, targets everything and the pump is always huge when I’m done with these.” The New York Pro winner explained that he likes to perform triceps dips at the end of a push session to make for a great finisher. Of course, to really tax himself, Walker also added a 25 pound weight plate to his approximately 280 pounds of body weight to really destroy those dips.

How to Perform Weighted Triceps Dips

The first thing to recognize here is that triceps dips and chest dips are very similar moves. However, as demonstrated by Walker, the triceps dip requires a more upright body, with feet positioned below the hips. (To shift this exercise toward the chest, you need to lean further forward and tuck both feet behind the body.) If performed correctly, triceps dips are a monstrous mass builder because they work several muscles groups.

Primarily, triceps dips work the triceps and the anterior deltoids (positioned at the front of the shoulder) but additional support is also provided by the lats and pecs.

Here’s a tip: To target those triceps efficiently, be sure to enforce a narrow grip. “Added 25 pounds plate today,” wrote Walker, as he completed his reps with the plate chained around his waist. “Not much, I know, but when executed properly that 25 goes a long way.”

Of course, his 280 pounds of body weight goes very far indeed, and that’s what makes “The Mutant’s” demonstration all the more impressive. Walker is detailed in his technique, making slow and controlled reps to activate the muscle fibers via time-under-tension. To build your own terrific triceps, replicate this technique and aim to be close to failure, completing 3 sets of 8-12 reps in order to reach a state of hypotrophy. When you feel able, start adding some additional weight like Walker.

