Regular barbell skull crushers are a tremendous exercise for triceps, but when going heavy, holding a wobbling free weight over your forehead is hardly a move for beginners. Instead, IFBB Pro Petar Klancir has an efficient alternative that will tax your triceps without taking your scalp.

Opting for Cable Skull Crushers instead, the bodybuilder, endurance athlete, and coach has shared a valuable Instagram post that explained the benefits, and how to set up the move. First and foremost, the Croatian explains that both types of skull crushers build bigger triceps by targeting the long head, that’s the biggest on your upper arm. As with all muscle building protocols, progressive overload is key, but many people are understandably nervous about holding two heavy dumbbells aloft, knowing that their face could provide a soft landing. “If you want a better and safer alternative for skull crushers, do this exercise,” shared Klancir with his one million IG followers.

How to Setup Cable Skull Crushers

Klancir’s video shows that he places a V-Bar attachment on the cable, at the lowest peg, and then moves the bench in front of the cable, setting it at a 45-degree incline. The big man then grabs the attachment and gets himself ready. “Lay down and start,” he enthused. “Keep your arms in perpendicular position to the floor.” With his elbows slightly bent, Klancir clutched the attachment with both hands as it slowly descended. The “negative part of the movement should end behind the head”, he explained.

For the lifting phase, Klancir shared that the concentric part should culminate “directly over the eyes.” For proper form, the further coach explained that you should “perform the move solely by doing triceps extensions.” In other words, focus on the muscles in the target area, using your triceps to shift the load, rather than relying too heavily on the biceps or back.

To replicate Klancir’s sensible skull crushers, aim for 3 Sets of 8 to 12 reps, working toward failure to maximize hypotrophy and be sure to thank this Croation Hulk for keeping your head in the game!

