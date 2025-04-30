28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
If you want to build bigger shoulders, you’ll need to consider improving the much sought after “capped” appearance that adds a rounded shape on either side. This is done by growing the medial deltoids, and Petar Klančir has a tried and tested move for this that he learned from a bodybuilding icon. Now you can learn it too.
“[Fifteen] years ago, I saw this exercise variation from @jaycutler,” wrote the bodybuilder, endurance athlete, and coach in a recent Instagram post. “Since then it has been included in almost every shoulder workout I do.” Well, if it’s good enough for a four-time Mr. Olympia, then us mere mortals should definitely take notice! The move that Klančir is referencing is a variation of the cable lateral raise but is designed to shock the shoulders instead.
“This variation of the lateral raise will give you the best stimulation of medial deltoid,” explains Klančir. “Cables are sometimes better than dumbbells because you have constant tension through the whole range of motion.”
To put yourself in the muscle building range of hypertrophy, start out with 3 sets of 8-12 heavy reps on side, working towards failure. “Your main focus should be on controlling the weight. Slow eccentric contractions and disengagement of traps,” adds the Croatian crusher. “Definitely give it a try!”