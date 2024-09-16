When life gets on top of you, one of the most common excuses for skipping a workout is “I don’t have time.” We’ve all been there, even me, a certified personal trainer and a freak for exercise. But what if you only need 15 minutes to build strength, burn calories, and feel sweaty and happy? Enter the 15-minute landmine workout!

With just one piece of equipment, you’ll hit multiple muscle groups and walk away feeling stronger and ready to tackle the rest of your day. In this workout, you’ll alternate between 30 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest. This five-move full-body circuit builds strength and muscle when time is short.

Let’s break down the power of landmine training and why it’s perfect for anyone looking to get stronger in less time.

The Power of Landmine Workouts When Time is Short

The anchored angled barbell allows for a wide range of movements that can target everything from your core and legs to your chest, back, and shoulders. With its angled lifting path, the landmine reduces unnecessary strain on your joints while you’re getting after it. This is important for exercises like presses and rows, where the arc of the landmine trains stabilizing muscles that aren’t always trained with traditional barbell lifts.

Landmine training is excellent for bilateral and unilateral movements, helping correct muscle imbalances and improve overall muscular development. You can load the landmine heavily for strength or keep it light and focus on speed, making it ideal for building strength and power. Because you’re using just one piece of equipment, it’s great for 15-minute workouts because the transition time between exercises is short.

Why This Landmine Workout Just Works

This 15-minute landmine circuit delivers results without requiring a considerable time commitment. Here’s why it works.

Time Efficiency: With only 15 minutes, you can squeeze in a full-body workout that hits every major muscle group. Combining compound exercises maximizes your time and effort, allowing you to train more effectively, even on a tight schedule.

Full-Body Training: Each exercise in this circuit involves multiple muscle groups, meaning you’re not just isolating one area. This workout ensures balanced full-body strength from your legs and core to your shoulders, chest, and back.

Core Strength: This circuit’s rotational and unilateral exercises force your core to stabilize and support you, helping you build a strong, ready-to-roll midsection.

How To Set Up a Landmine Without an Attachment

No worries if your gym has no landmine attachment—you can easily set one up with minimal equipment. All you need is a barbell and a secure corner.

Find a Corner: Place one end of the barbell into the corner of a room or squat rack, ensuring it’s wedged securely. You can wrap a towel around the end of the bar to prevent damage to the walls or floor.

Use a Heavy Object: If a corner isn’t available, use a heavy dumbbell or weight plate to anchor the end of the barbell to the ground. Make sure it’s stable and won’t move around during your workout.

Now, you are ready to rock and roll. This setup allows you to perform all the exercises in this workout without needing the landmine attachment.

The Five Move 15-Minute Landmine Workout

Now that you understand why landmine training is excellent let’s dive into a circuit that will maximize your time and results. This circuit is designed to challenge your entire body with compound movements that hit multiple muscle groups simultaneously, giving you a full-body workout in just 15 minutes.

The structure is simple: perform each of the five moves in a circuit fashion for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest. Once you’ve completed all five exercises, you’ve finished one circuit. Your goal, if you choose to accept it, is to complete three full circuits in 15 minutes.

1A. Landmine Alternating Reverse Lunge with Rotation: Challenges your legs, core, and balance simultaneously.

1B. Landmine Squat to Press: A combination of lower-body and upper-body strength.

1C. Landmine Towel Row: Holding a towel will challenge your grip strength and your back and biceps

1D. Landmine Tall Kneeling Hip Hinge: Hits the anterior core, lower back, and glutes simultaneously.

1E. Landmine Side-to-Side Press: Strengthens your chest, triceps, and obliques while strengthening imbalances between sides.

Note: Adding and removing weight plates will take up some 30-second rest time. Please have the plates nearby to save time. Also, have the stopwatch in a handy location to keep track of the time.