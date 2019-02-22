Victor Martinez and Akim Williams Train Shoulders for the 2019 Arnold Classic

Sponsored Content

With only three weeks to go before the 2019 Arnold Classic, bodybuilding legend Victor Martinez and rising star Akim Williams get together to train shoulders, despite a deep and bloody gash to Victor’s finger.

In this MHP video you’ll get loads of shoulder training tips as well as witness the camaraderie of two tired and depleted athletes pushing each other while deep in contest prep, though still able to have fun…and have a killer workout. It’s only toward the end of the video that some of Victor’s true competitiveness sneaks out. Watch and see!