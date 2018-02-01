Thomas Barwick / Getty

The Best New At-home Gym Equipment for 2018

Need a quality upgrade to your home gym? Check these products out.

Going to a crowded gym can often be a hassle, especially when you're trying to get in and out. The obvious alternative would be to grab a few pieces of quality rquipment to turn any empty space in your house into a workable training space that can match your productivity in the gym

This can be done only if your grab the right equipment for your available space and training style.  These items shouldn't be the first things you buy if you're just starting a home gym, but can definitely elevate the home gym you already have. 

1. Crewmaster Rower by Schwinn

Row at home with this stowable erg that tracks time, distance, strokes, calories burned, and more.

(dickssportinggoods.com, $500)

2. Vyper by Hyperice

Knotty muscle tissue stands no chance against this three-speed vibrating roller that digs deep.

(hyperice.com, $199) 

3. HVT by Bowflex

Perfect for home gyms, the HVT offers short routines (18 minutes!) that combine intense cardio and resistance training.

(bowflex.com, $1,799) 

