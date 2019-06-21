14 of Steph Earl's Strongest Instagram Posts

Plenty of trainers and coaches boast tons of experience in their field, but Stephanie Earl takes it to another level. Earl, whose main focus is currently powerlifting, has dipped her toes into pretty much every fitness-related activity you could imagine. Olympic weightlifting, competitive CrossFit, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, artistic gymnastics, and competitive diving are all listed as past athletic endeavors on her website, and she has 10 years of coaching experience.

Earl competes in the 57kg (125-pound) division, and still finds time to coach via her online platform, offering programs and one-on-one training for athletes of all levels. With the variety of athletic experience Earl has, it's no surprise that she's also found herself in the company of some serious fitness heavy hitters like Stefi Cohen and Daniella Melo. Her 'Gram is on the rise, and she doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Check out some of her posts below, and you'll feel compelled to hit the gym ASAP.