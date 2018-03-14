6 Fitness Influencers Share Their Best Advice for Beginners

2. Know What You're Getting Into

Kallie House

(@kal_fitlife)

Best Advice: “Be prepared. Anyone starting a new workout plan needs to have a clear understanding of what they will be doing and when they will be doing it. Set a weekly workout schedule and stick to it. Study the exercises, watch videos, or ask others if you need help. There are far too many people guessing their way through a workout, which typically ends in them giving up. Lastly, give it time! You have to work for your results; they will not happen overnight. Work hard, stick to your routine of eating healthy and regular exercise, and trust that in time you will get stronger and have results.”

Exercise She’ll Do for Life: “One workout I am loving at the moment is [group cycling studio] SoulCycle. Something about riding to the beat of the music in a dark room while getting in a killer workout draws me in. There are instructors with different styles and music for whatever your mood is. I always leave high on endorphins, feeling accomplished, strong, and badass.”