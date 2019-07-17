Demi Bagby Talks Flips, Fitness, and Social Media

Demi Bagby is living proof that great things come in small packages.

The 18-year-old calisthenics athlete and social media star stands just shy of five feet tall, but she trains like a beast and pulls off stunts that most people would find absolutely terrifying. These days, Bagby is a source of inspiration for the more than 1.7 million followers she has on Instagram alone, but her current reality didn’t seem like an option when she broke her back in a cheerleading accident at just 14 years old.

The potentially life-changing event got her more motivated than ever, despite doctors’ warnings that she should take it easy.

“I'm just thinking, ‘You don't know me, you don't really know my body.’ And you can't just take someone's passion away from them,” Bagby told Muscle & Fitness. “That's kind of what keeps me motivated: having someone telling me I couldn't do something for the rest of my life.”

In the time since, she’s pushed her limits constantly—both in the gym and doing stunts on the street—to build insane functional fitness and create quality content for her social feeds. She’s always switching up the stunts she shares with her many fans, but one thing that never changes is her unfaltering, infectious positivity.

Whether she’s doing backflips on the beach or knocking out agility drills like a pro athlete, one thing’s for certain: She’s smiling from ear to ear. And while mean comments and arguments litter the posts on many influencers’ feeds, you’ll be hard-pressed to find them beside Bagby’s photos and videos. It’s an anomaly that she chalks up to the idea that you get what you give.

“There's enough stuff going out there in the world that's bad. I don't want to be part of that, I want to be a light,” she explained. “If someone's day's bad, I want to make them smile, I want to make them have a better day.”

Considering the sheer number of people who follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her budding YouTube channel, we're willing to bet she accomplishes that mission on the daily.

Below, get Bagby’s take on fitness, flips, and social media, as told to M&F.