WWE Superstar Mandy Rose’s Fittest Instagram Moments

WWE’s Mandy Rose may be known for her high-octane antics in the ring, but what goes unseen is how hard she works in the gym to reach these heights. This Yorktown, New York, native has dedicated her life to fitness, even going so far as to launch her own app, Fit With Mandy, which provides workouts, healthy recipes, and progress trackers for all skill levels and ages.

The Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star broke onto the WWE scene in 2015 through the Tough Enough reality show, followed by a role on Total Divas in 2016. She began her wrestling career in 2016 on WWE’s NXT brand, but was quickly called up to the main roster in 2017 as part of the all-women group, Absolution, along with Paige and Sonya Deville. Though it's still early in her WWE career, Rose has already been a part of some incredible moments in the ring, including the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble, women’s Elimination Chamber, and the WWE Mixed Match Challenge competition show.

As you’d expect, her success in the ring hasn't come without paying for it in the gym. All you need to do is take a quick scroll through her Instagram to see her crushing a variety of workouts that help her perform night in, night out. See some of her best posts below.