vuk8691 / Getty

Athletes & Celebrities

Competition Prep Tips From 10 Olympia Pros

These Olympia veterans know a thing or two about sculpting the perfect physique, and they're willing to share.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
vuk8691 / Getty
View Gallery (10)

Joe Weider's Olympia is the pinnacle of bodybuilding competitions, bringing pros from across the globe together to compete for a coveted Ms. Bikini, Figure, Fitness, or Physique Olympia title.

It takes time, dedication, and success at some of bodybuilding's largest shows before a competitor finally steps onto the Olympia stage, and the process isn't for the faint-hearted. Every show entails a grueling prep, and adherence to the strict diet and exercise regimen during preparation is crucial.

We asked some experienced Olympians just what it takes to make it to the top of the bodybuilding world, and they were more than happy to let us in on their strategies. Click through for words of wisdom from 10 Olympia competitors and champs.

Editor's note: This article was originally published in September 2016 and has been updated to reflect the athletes' current records.

Competition Prep Tips From 10 Olympia Pros
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
Per Bernal
1. Oksana Grishina

Four-time Ms. Fitness Olympia (2014-2017)

Always prepare

“Every time I prepare for a competition I hope that this time it will be a little easier. I’ve done it so many times before, I’m more experienced with my training and diet. But it’s never easier. There’s always a time when I don’t know exactly what to do. When I get to this point, I tell myself to just do it, no questions asked. Keep moving forward.”

2 of 10
Per Bernal
2. Nicole Wilkins

Four-time Ms. Figure Olympia (2009, 2011, 2013, 2014)

Put it on the calendar

“The faster you try to lose weight and the more extreme your training and diet, the more likely you are to rebound and gain weight very quickly after the event is over. take your time and make changes slowly. The process will be more enjoyable and your results will be more sustainable in the long run.”

3 of 10
Per Bernal
3. Candice Lewis-Carter

 Six-time Figure Olympia Competitor (2012-2017)

Think big picture

Building your physique takes time—it doesn’t happen overnight. Fitness is a lifestyle that you have to commit to every day. It’s not just about getting onstage, but rather the process of creating healthy eating habits and exercising not only for a look but to be healthier. And that will benefit you beyond your competing days.”

4 of 10
Per Bernal
4. Latorya Watts

Two-time Ms. Figure Olympia (2015, 2016)

Do the work

“If I start overthinking ‘what could happen’ or ‘what if,’ I start to lose focus. We all go through ups and downs, and some days are better than others. At the end of the day, if you gave it 100%, that’s all that matters.”

5 of 10
Per Bernal
5. Juliana Malacarne

Four-time Ms. Physique Olympia (2014-2017)

Fear your competition

“If I’m not feeling motivated to train, I think about how hard the other competitors are working to beat me onstage. That gets me back on track.”

6 of 10
Per Bernal
6. Myriam Capes

Eight-time Fitness Olympia competitor (2009-2017)

Find your inner motivator

“I listen to my personalized hypnosis audio recordings or to my competition playlist while driving to the gym, and I watch my previous performance videos. I also stick Post-Its around the house or at work to remind me of my goals.”

7 of 10
Per Bernal
7. Cydney Gillon

Ms. Figure Olympia 2017

Manage what you can

“I once had a college track coach who told me, ‘Control what you can control.’ You can control how many reps you do, or if you’re doing cardio how long you want to go. That can give you a sense of peace."

8 of 10
Per Bernal
8. Courtney King

Ms. Bikini Olympia 2016

Trust the process

“If I start overthinking ‘what could happen’ or ‘what if,’ I start to lose focus. We all go through ups and downs, and some days are better than others. At the end of the day, if you gave it 100%, that’s all that matters.”

9 of 10
Per Bernal
9. Stacey Alexander

Four-time Bikini Olympia competitor (2013-2016)

Plug in

“Music makes everything better. I can be dead tired, and then when I hear my favorite songs, it’s like, Bam! I’m back!”

10 of 10
Per Bernal
10. Ariel Khadr

Two-time Fitness Olympia competitor (2016, 2017)

Don’t be afraid to be the new girl

“I have only ever done two pro shows in my career, so I have never competed on the Olympia stage," Khadr said ahead of her first Olympia in 2016. "But I plan to stay focused mentally and know that I can only try my best on the day of the competition, knowing that I worked as hard as I could to be up there on that stage.”

Ask for help

“Find a reputable coach who understands exactly what your goals are, and listen solely to what he or she says. And always ask the judges for critiques—it can be hard to hear what you did wrong or what you can improve on, but this is one of the only ways you can grow as a competitor.”

Topics:
Comments