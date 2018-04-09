6 Little-Known Headache Triggers That May Surprise You

1. Your time of the month

Women are three times as likely as men to develop migraines, in large part because our hormones are often all over the place. Some women may develop what’s called menstrual- related migraines, triggered by a drop or a rise in estrogen levels, typically about two days before you get your period and/or in the rst three days of your cycle. According to the American Headache Society, these headaches can be especially challenging to treat because they don’t always respond to the same medications that might work at other times.

In addition to prescription medications, magnesium (taken at Day 15 of your cycle and continued until the onset of your period) may help reduce migraine frequency. Exercise also seems to help with a variety of headaches, says Lauren Natbony, an assistant professor of neurology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. One study found that doing cardiovascular exercise for 40 minutes three times a week was as effective as daily medications

at preventing headaches among migraine sufferers. Do a light warmup to prevent the sudden onset of head pain and dial it back if you feel a headache coming on.