PeopleImages / Getty
Features
6 Little-Known Headache Triggers That May Surprise You
Here is what's really causing that pounding pain in your noggin.
We all get headaches from time to time—some so debilitating that the best we can do is retreat someplace dark and quiet and hope that it passes quickly. But if you work out regularly, you may be surprised at the real reason your head is feeling hammered.
We asked headache experts to share some of the most common causes of head pain among active women. Click through to check them out.
1 of 6
Martin Dimitrov / Getty
2 of 6
tucko019 / Getty
3 of 6
petek arici / Getty
4 of 6
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty
5 of 6
PeopleImages / Getty
6 of 6
Neustockimages / Getty