6 Tips to Stick With Your Fitness Goals

Many will set goals to sculpt a sexy physique, lose weight, or do both this year. Often, though, people set lofty, unrealistic goals (like losing 20lbs this month), which only sets them up for failure before they even start. Inability to achieve that goal can be upsetting and emotional for many, and it may even result in weight gain instead of weight loss.

Sometimes a solid incentive isn't even enough. According to a study by Case Western Reserve University, 14% of people quit going to the gym after one week, even after they paid up to $60 in Amazon gift cards to exercise.

How can you set goals for yourself? Set goals that are realistic, attainable, and that will leave you with a feeling of accomplishment as you reach them. Here are easy tips that will help you see the changes you desire in both your body and your confidence.