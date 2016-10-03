Nutrition

30 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Packaged Foods

Stock up on these healthy, high-protein, packaged foods next time you hit the market.

by

The fastest way to your fitter-body goals starts in the kitchen. Beyond piling high the fruits and vegetables, stock up on these higher-protein, lower-calorie packaged foods from every aisle and step up your grocery-shopping game.

1 of 30
1. Chobani Simply 100 Crunch

A better breakfast (or snack) is served. Get 10 grams of protein plus a small sweet crunch of granola in only 100 calories. chobani.com

(High-protein, gluten-free, lower-sugar)

2 of 30
2. Sargento Balanced Breaks

Nut and cheese packs make an ideal craving calmer, with protein and healthy fats in a perfect portion. sargento.com

(Protein, healthy fats) 

SEE ALSO: 8 Snacks That Will Give You An Energy Boost

 

3 of 30
3. Califia Farms Full Shot Cold Brew

Get your energy boost while you’re on the go. One 10.5 oz serving provides you with your daily dose of caffeine, but also 6 grams of protein. Available at Whole Foods

(Vegan, non-GMO)

4 of 30
4. Organic Valley Grassmilk

Milk, like this one from grass-fed cows, has five times more heart-healthy conjugated linoleic acids (CLAs) than milk from grain-fed cows. organicvalley.com

(Gluten-free, protein)

5 of 30
5. Good Culture Organic Cottage Cheese

On-the-go packs of organic cottage cheese come in a variety of sweet and savory flavors like Blueberry Acai Chia and Sundried Tomato. One of the best high-protein, low-calorie foods you can eat, this is a staple in any clean kitchen. Available at Whole Foods

(Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, low-sugar)

SEE ALSO: 30 Snacks Under 100 Calories

6 of 30
6. Muscleegg Egg Whites

These pasteurized 100% liquid egg whites come in nine flavors like Key Lime Pie, Chocolate Caramel, or Original that are ready to drink but can also be cooked to create your favorite protein-packed recipes, with 26 grams of protein per serving. muscleegg.com

(High-protein, low-calorie)

7 of 30
7. Sweet Earth Get Focused! Functional Breakfast Burrito

Sweet Earth Get Focused! Functional Breakfast Burrito 

These multigrain wraps are a clean eater’s dream, filled with rich proteins like egg whites, tofu, peas, and quinoa, plus chunky vegetables, balanced perfectly with the right amount of spices. Skip the same-old omelet and have one of these instead. sweetearthfoods.com

(High-protein, vegetarian, whole grains)

8 of 30
8. Epic Bone Broth

So much tastier than plain bone broths, these artisan blends are made homestyle with garlic and herbs. Each cup has 9–10 grams of protein, collagen, and minerals. Sip it post-workout or as a mashed sweet potatoes stock. epicbroth.com

(High-protein, Paleo-friendly, gluten-free)

9 of 30
9. Al Fresco Uncured Chicken Bacon

Chicken bacon is a healthier pork alternative, with 70% less fat and just 30 calories per serving. alfrescoallnatural.com

(Nitrate-/nitrite-free, gluten-free, 100% natural)

10 of 30
10. Applegate Grilled Chicken Strips

These grilled chicken strips are tender and precooked. So just heat and eat! Convenience doesn’t get any healthier. Available at Target

(Dairy-free, gluten-free, low-fat, sugar-free)

11 of 30
11. Seven Sundays Blueberry Chia Buckwheat Muesli

A delicious blend of chewy blueberries and apples, crispy coconut, and superfood chia seeds, it has 6 grams of protein and only 7 grams of sugar per half cup. sevensundays.com

(Protein, gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber)

SEE ALSO: 15 High-Protein Travel Snacks

12 of 30
12. Modern Table Meals Creamy Mushroom Pasta Kit

Protein-filled comfort food? Feel free to have a second serving. These healthier pasta kits are made from beans and legumes— like black beans and red lentils—offering 21 grams of protein per cup and tons of potassium, vitamin C, and iron. moderntable.comAlter Eco Heirloom Quinoa 

(Gluten-free, high-protein, high-fiber)

13 of 30
13. Alter Eco Heirloom Quinoa

This quinoa has a unique nutty flavor which makes it perfect for shaking up your grain game. alterecofoods.com

(Whole-grain, gluten-free)

14 of 30
14. Bfree Bread

Every gluten-free bread wants to taste as soft and satisfying as this one. BFree makes bagels, multigrain loaves, sliced, and pita. So satisfying, you won’t miss the other stuff. us.bfreefoods.com

(Gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO)

15 of 30
15. Arnold Extra Grainy Bread

This bread has 18 grams of whole grains that are visible inside and out, along with 4 grams of fiber per slice. A healthier, less-processed option for sandwiches and toast. Available at Walmart

16 of 30
16. Grainful Steel Cut Meals In Unstuffed Pepper

A fast, flavorful, and macro-friendly frozen dinner (18 grams protein, 260 calories) provides you with hearty veggies, turkey, and grains in just minutes. Comes in a ton of flavors, including Porcini Mushroom Chicken and Tuscan Bean & Kale, proving that oats are more than just a breakfast food. grainful.com

Gluten-free, whole grains

17 of 30
17. Minute Rice Multi-Grain Medley

This medley of quinoa, brown, thai red, and wild rice, is 100% whole grain and ready to eat in just 10 minutes. minuterice.com

Gluten-free, whole grains

18 of 30
18. Simple Mills Pancake & Waffle Mix

Delicious lower-carb pancake and waffle mix made with almond flour is ideal for clean eating (18 grams of carbs per two cakes). Just add in a dash of your favorite protein powder when mixing, for a healthy silver dollar that’s free of refined sugars and grains. simplemills.com

Gluten-free, non-GMO, grain-free, soy-free

SEE ALSO: Sweeten Your Morning: Blueberry Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

 

19 of 30
19. Kashi Go Lean Clusters Cereal In Vanilla Pepita

This sweet and crunchy cereal is made from plant-powered ingredients that give you 9 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, leaving you full and satisfied until lunchtime. Available at Whole Foods

Non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan

20 of 30
20. Nor-Wegian Protein Magic Waffles

A single waffle is packed with 24 grams of protein and only 2 grams of sugar. It’s a perfect combo of macros to create a healthy and tasty breakfast or post-workout snack. vikingwaffles.com

Gluten-free

21 of 30
21. San Francisco Salt Co. Smoked Sea Salt

Gourmet salts with deep, smoked flavors like hickory and cherrywood, these make your meat and veggie dishes pop, without adding any calories. sfsalt.com

(Zero-calorie)

SEE ALSO: Does Your Diet Need More Salt?

 

22 of 30
22. Nuts ‘N More Salted Caramel Peanut Butter

This intensely delicious Salted Caramel peanut butter has added whey protein isolate and flaxseed for muscle-building protein and healthy omega-3s that are ideal for smoothies, fruit toppers, and so much more. nuts-n-more.com

High-protein

23 of 30
23. Rich & Creamy Melt Organic Spread

A creamy fruit-and-nut-oil-based butter alternative that includes virgin coconut oil, which offers plenty of fat-fighting medium-chain triglycerides. It has no trans fats and a balanced ratio of 2-to-1 of omega-6s to -3s, plus only half the calories and saturated fat of butter. It also comes in flavors like Honey and Chocolate in addition to original. meltorganic.com

Dairy-free, MCT oils

24 of 30
24. Sabra Veggie Fusions Guacamole Garden Vegetable

Made famous by its hummus, Sabra is whipping up guacamole with a healthy addition of carrots, bell peppers, and squash, which boost the vitamins and lower fat with every bite. sabra.com

Healthy fats

25 of 30
25. I Heart Keenwah Dark Chocolate Himalayan Pink Salt

Cheat foods don’t have to be so bad for you. Crunchy quinoa puffs are coated in just- sweet-enough dark chocolate with a dash of pink salt, with 3 grams of protein per serving. iheartkeenwah.com

Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO

SEE ALSO: The Key To Your Workout: Dark Chocolate

26 of 30
26. Barnana

Chocolate-coated banana bites are a great sweet-tooth satisfier and have tons of potassium to boot. barnana.com

High-potassium

27 of 30
27. Smart Sweets

Part ways with sugar cravings as you pop SmartSweets into your mouth. These tangy gummy bears have 5 grams of protein per pack and 24 grams of a soluble-fiber blend, with only 2 grams of sugar. smartsweets.com

(Low-sugar, high-fiber, sugar-/ alcohol-free)

SEE ALSO: 6 Best Candy Swaps

28 of 30
28. Crunchies Freeze-Dried Pineapple

You don’t need a special reason to snack on these tasty dried-fruit bites. These healthy, low-calorie Crunchies can be tossed into granola or yogurt to add a little burst of tang. crunchiesfood.com

Gluten-free

29 of 30
29. IL Morso Coffee Chocolate Bar

Coffee and dark chocolate wrapped in one bar—what’s not to love? These low-calorie morsels have 15–18 grams of caffeine from fair-trade coffee and only one gram of sugar. ilmorso.com

Low-sugar

30 of 30
30. Six Pack Fitness Hot Sauce

Add intensity with zero-calorie serrano mango hot sauce. Use on chicken, beef, and veggies for guilt-free flavor. sixpackbags.com

Gluten-free

Topics:
Comments