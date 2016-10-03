30 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Packaged Foods

5. Good Culture Organic Cottage Cheese

On-the-go packs of organic cottage cheese come in a variety of sweet and savory flavors like Blueberry Acai Chia and Sundried Tomato. One of the best high-protein, low-calorie foods you can eat, this is a staple in any clean kitchen. Available at Whole Foods

(Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, low-sugar)

SEE ALSO: 30 Snacks Under 100 Calories