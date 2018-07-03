4 Ways to Drink Without Wrecking Your Diet

Alcoholic bevvies are designed to help you unwind, but that doesn’t mean your diet has to get in the slow lane, too.

Many of the purported health benefits of alcohol consumption are seen only at “moderate” levels: one drink per day for women (12 oz beer, 5 oz wine, or 1.5 oz spirits). Moderate alcohol intake can “raise HDL [good] cholesterol, improve insulin sensi­tivity, and reduce markers of in ammation,” says Vasanti Malik, a research scientist in nutrition at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Yet the picture is not all rosé. Alcohol can also interfere with glucose production, and because it’s quickly processed by the liver, it also interferes with your liver’s breaking down of fat, which may lead to weight gain. Also, “make sure you get at least 600mcg of folate per day, since alcohol blocks absorption of it, which may impact cancer risk,” Malik says.

Vices and virtues aside, if you’re going to imbibe, here’s how to stay on your diet even in your downtime.