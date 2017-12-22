jjpoole / Getty

Nutrition

5 Healthier Versions of Classic Holiday Sweets

Want to indulge in your favorite holiday sweets on a diet?

Dieting and training around the holidays is always a tricky time of year for those striving for fitness goals. All of your favorite calorie, and carb-loaded foods are plentiful. Although there are some food you must avoid at all cost, if you plan properly there are some sweets that you can eat. 

This list includes classic holiday sweets made in a way that won’t destroy your diet. 

1. Iced Tea Lemonade Gummies

Pop these light, gummy chews for extra protein and healthy fats on the fly.

Click here to see the full recipe. 

2. Mini Blueberry Protein Muffins

Everyone love a homemade, warm blueberry muffiin, so this holiday season try one that packs some protein. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

3. St. Louis Gooey “Butter” Cake

Temp your tastebuds, but not your diet with this delicious dessert.

Click here for the full recipe. 

4. Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Cups

We all get that craving to gobble down some unhealthy candy and sweets every now and then, but we have to fight the urge.

Click here to see the full recipe. 

5. Dark Chocolate and Almond Protein Cheesecake

This dessert wins the triple crown—it's high-protein, gluten free, and grain free.

Click here to see the full recipe. 

