wuthi chay ceriy buri / EyeEm / Getty

5 Simple, Unexpected Breakfast Recipes to Switch Up Your Diet

Put down the protein smoothie and start your day with these easy, delicious, and totally unexpected options that will have you looking at your morning meal in a whole new way.

Why does a healthy breakfast always seem to center on the same fare? Some of our favorite clean foods like grilled chicken and steak can also make a perfect a.m meal, providing a great way to jump-start your metabolism or provide a post-workout recovery boost.

Whether you're in a hurry or have time for a more leisurely meal, these recipes use unexpected flavors and foods to help you fuel up right for the rest of your day. 

1. Mediterranean Meze Bowl

Get the recipe here. 

2. Smoked Salmon Parfait

Get the recipe here. 

3. Breakfast Miso Soup

Get the recipe here. 

4. Chicken Burrito

Get the recipe here. 

5. Steak & Eggs Frittata

Get the recipe here. 

