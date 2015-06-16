5 Tips For Clean Eating While Dining Out

1. Check out the Menu

Most restaurants have a website where you can find their menu online. This allows you to plan ahead and choose the healthiest option before you dine. Some restaurants will also include nutrition facts for their menu items, so you know the calorie and nutrient information. Just because you plan to order a salad doesn’t necessarily mean you are eating clean. Some salads offered at restaurants contain as much fat and calories as a fast-food burger. To stick to your clean eating plan, try to choose a restaurant that offers nutritional information for their menu items, so you know exactly what you are getting.