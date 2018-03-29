Westend61 / Getty

7 Clean Meals That Take 15 Minutes or Less

Stay on track and on time with these quick, healthy recipes.

Westend61 / Getty
No time to prep? No problem! These delicious dishes will help fuel you up and keep you on track for your best-body goals in just a few minutes.

Click through to check them out, and head to our nutrition page for more muscle-building recipes.

Envision / Getty
1. Stir-Fried Tempeh With Orange Sauce

Get the recipe for Stir-Fried Tempeh With Orange Sauce here.

2 of 7
Lara Hata / Getty
2. Grilled Flank Steak With Tomato, Orange and Avocado

Get the recipe for Grilled Flank Steak With Tomato, Orange and Avocado here.

3 of 7
LauriPatterson / Getty
3. Crispy Skillet Turkey Burgers

Get the recipe for Crispy Skillet Turkey Burgers here.

4 of 7
Lauri Patterson
4. Meatballs With Greek Goddess Dressing

Get the recipe for Meatballs With Greek Goddess Dressing here.

5 of 7
Westend61 / Getty
5. Mango and Ahi Tuna Poke Salad

Get the recipe for Mango and Ahi Tuna Poke Salad here.

6 of 7
LOVE_LIFE / Getty
6. Garlic Skillet Chicken

Get the recipe for Garlic Skillet Chicken here.

7 of 7
DebbiSmirnoff / Getty
7. Curry Chicken Salad

Get the recipe for Curry Chicken Salad here.

