The 7-Day Meal Plan to Clean Up Your Diet

You can't perform at your peak if you’re not properly fueled. And the best way to make sure you’re getting the nutrients you need is to step back and look at your overall diet. Use this week to eliminate the stuff you don’t want (added sugars, processed carbs) and load up on what you do (whole foods from all the major food groups). The result: a balanced diet that will help you fuel up and fully recover afterward. Consider this a chance to reboot your eating habits to keep you both satisfied and energized.

We’ve put together four days of menus that you can mix and match over the week. The meals are simple to prepare and have few ingredients, so they’ll fit into any crazy-busy schedule. Each meal should include a high-quality lean protein and healthy fat sources to keep hunger levels under control while fueling muscles. Aim to get at least five to six servings of fruits and veggies a day, as well as foods that help ensure proper digestion with probiotics and prebiotics. To make it easy, we’ve included a few recipes that will fit right into your meal prep.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated by drinking at least 8 ounces of water at each meal and snack, and time your meals for optimal performance. Aim to work out 2 to 3 hours after eating and have a meal or snack within 30 to 60 minutes of exercise to maximize muscle-building activity.

Follow each day’s meals as listed below or switch them around to suit your taste. By the end of the week you’ll have found a few new favorites and be on track for a cleaner diet you can easily sustain.