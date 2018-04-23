yulkapopkova / Getty

The 7-Day Meal Plan to Clean Up Your Diet

Clean up your diet in just one week with this easy-to-follow nutrition plan.

You can't perform at your peak if you’re not properly fueled. And the best way to make sure you’re getting the nutrients you need is to step back and look at your overall diet. Use this week to eliminate the stuff you don’t want (added sugars, processed carbs) and load up on what you do (whole foods from all the major food groups). The result: a balanced diet that will help you fuel up and fully recover afterward. Consider this a chance to reboot your eating habits to keep you both satisfied and energized.

We’ve put together four days of menus that you can mix and match over the week. The meals are simple to prepare and have few ingredients, so they’ll fit into any crazy-busy schedule. Each meal should include a high-quality lean protein and healthy fat sources to keep hunger levels under control while fueling muscles. Aim to get at least five to six servings of fruits and veggies a day, as well as foods that help ensure proper digestion with probiotics and prebiotics. To make it easy, we’ve included a few recipes that will fit right into your meal prep.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated by drinking at least 8 ounces of water at each meal and snack, and time your meals for optimal performance. Aim to work out 2 to 3 hours after eating and have a meal or snack within 30 to 60 minutes of exercise to maximize muscle-building activity.

Follow each day’s meals as listed below or switch them around to suit your taste. By the end of the week you’ll have found a few new favorites and be on track for a cleaner diet you can easily sustain.

Day 1

BREAKFAST

  • Banana Powerseed Oatmeal (¼ cup steel-cut oats, ¾ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk, 2 tbsp chia seeds, 1 tbsp natural almond butter, ½ banana)
  • Calories: 441, Fat: 21g, Carbs: 55g, Fiber: 17g, Protein: 14g

SNACK

  • Avocado toast (1 slice whole-wheat toast topped with ¼ avocado, salt and pepper to taste); 1 pear; 8 oz herb- or fruit-infused water
  • Calories: 240, Fat: 6g, Carbs: 45g, Fiber: 11g, Protein: 5g

LUNCH

  • Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap on whole- wheat tortilla; ½ cup carrots, ¼ cup hummus; 8 oz kombucha
  • Calories: 587, Fat: 16.5g, Carbs: 64g, Fiber: 14g, Protein: 48g

DINNER

  • 4 oz baked salmon, ½ cup roasted asparagus, ½ cup cooked brown rice; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 415, Fat: 13g, Carbs: 24g, Fiber: 5g, Protein: 44g

SNACK/DESSERT

  • 1 cup sliced strawberries, 1 oz 70% dark chocolate; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 190, Fat: 13g, Carbs: 25g, Fiber: 3g, Protein: 4g

TOTAL NUTRITION:

Calories: 1,873, Fat: 70g, Carbs: 213g, Fiber: 50g, Protein: 115g

SilviaJansen / Getty
Day 2

BREAKFAST

  • 7 oz plain low-fat Greek yogurt, 2 tbsp walnuts, ½ cup strawberries, 2 tsp honey, dash of cinnamon; 1 slice whole- wheat toast with 1 tsp butter
  • Calories: 421, Fat: 18g, Carbs: 42g, Fiber: 6g, Protein: 27g

SNACK

  • 1 banana with 1 tbsp almond butter; 8 oz kombucha
  • Calories: 245, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 38g, Fiber: 5g, Protein: 5g

LUNCH

  • Tangy BBQ Quinoa Bowl (½ cup cooked quinoa, ½ cup shelled edamame, ¼ cup diced red onion, ¼ diced avocado, 2 tbsp BBQ sauce); 8 oz herb- or fruit-infused water
  • Calories: 314, Fat: 13g, Carbs: 38g, Fiber: 10g, Protein: 15g

DINNER

  • 4 oz grilled chicken breast, 1 cup steamed broccoli, 1 medium sweet potato drizzled with 2 tsp olive oil; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 508, Fat: 16g, Carbs: 32g, Fiber: 6g, Protein: 37g

SNACK/DESSERT

  • 1 pear sprinkled with cinnamon; 1 organic string cheese; 4 cups air-popped popcorn; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 315, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 53g, Fiber: 10g, Protein: 13g

TOTAL NUTRITION:

Calories: 1,803, Fat: 62g, Carbs: 203g, Fiber: 37g, Protein: 97g

LauriPatterson / Getty
Day 3

BREAKFAST

  • Breakfast burrito (2 scrambled eggs, ½ cup black beans, ¼ cup bell pepper, ¼ cup diced onion, 2 tbsp salsa on whole-wheat tortilla)
  • Calories: 356, Fat: 11g, Carbs: 43g, Fiber: 13g, Protein: 22g

SNACK

  • ½ cup shelled edamame sprinkled with sea salt; 1 medium apple; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 225, Fat: 4g, Carbs: 36g, Fiber: 8g, Protein: 9g

LUNCH

  • Avocado egg salad sandwich on 2 slices whole- wheat bread; ½ cup sliced cucumber, ¼ cup hummus; 8 oz kombucha
  • Calories: 522, Fat: 26g, Carbs: 60g, Fiber: 15g, Protein: 32g

DINNER

  • 2 cups raw spinach, 2 tbsp walnuts, ⅛ cup feta cheese, ¼ cup dried cranberries, 2 oz grilled chicken with dressing (1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper); 8 oz water
  • Calories: 517, Fat: 28g, Carbs: 38g, Fiber: 12g, Protein: 22g

SNACK/DESSERT

  • 6 oz organic Greek yogurt topped with ½ cup sliced strawberries, 1 oz crushed 70% dark chocolate; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 344, Fat: 14g, Carbs: 39g, Fiber: 3g, Protein: 17g

TOTAL NUTRITION:

Calories: 1,964, Fat: 83g, Carbs: 217g, Fiber: 51g, Protein: 102g

LauriPatterson / Getty
Day 4

BREAKFAST

  • Smoothie (½ cup frozen blueberries, ½ banana, ¼ avocado, 2 cups raw spinach, ¾ cup vanilla unsweetened almond milk, 1 tsp cinnamon, 2 scoops vanilla whey protein powder)
  • Calories: 331, Fat: 10g, Carbs: 37g, Fiber: 9g, Protein: 30g

SNACK

  • 1 hard-boiled egg; 1 medium apple; 8 oz kombucha
  • Calories: 200, Fat: 6g, Carbs: 29g, Fiber: 4g, Protein: 7g

LUNCH

  • Turkey burger with ¼ avocado, sliced tomato, onion, mustard on 100% whole-wheat thin sandwich roll; ½ cup strawberries; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 426, Fat: 19g, Carbs: 41g, Fiber: 12g, Protein: 30g

DINNER

  • Quinoa, Chicken, Cranberry & Goat Cheese Salad ; 1 cup steamed broccoli; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 600, Fat: 25g, Carbs: 61g, Fiber: 15g, Protein: 28g

SNACK/DESSERT

  • 3 oz canned tuna packed in water with 1 tbsp Dijon mustard on 5 whole-grain crackers; 1 pear; 8 oz water
  • Calories: 257, Fat: 5g, Carbs: 33g, Fiber: 5g, Protein: 22g

TOTAL NUTRITION:

Calories: 1,814, Fat: 65g, Carbs: 201g, Fiber: 45g, Protein: 117g

