The Benefits of 5 Healthy Workout Shakes and How to Make Them

Please stop choking down flavorless powder. Whip together one of these mixtures that all boost bodily function.

Woman Drinking Shake
Westend61 / Getty

Pre-or post-workout is a must to fuel your hard-trained physique. You may be grabbing your water-filled shaker cup and tossing in some protein powder. It's gritty and tasteless going down, but you're trying to fuel up as fast as possible.

Please don't do this. Here' we've got shakes that offer both protein, and—get this—taste. Not to mention a jolt of nutrition that will alleviate training ailments and enhance your overall workout. Isn't it time to feed your body what it deserves? 

Enhance Endurance

Woman on Exercise Machine
gilaxia / Getty

With pre-workout, some typically go for protein powder and maybe some fruit to top off your glycogen stores before they're depleted.

However, that concoction doesn't always give you the edge that you need to keep pumping through sets. Enter: mushrooms. Yes, it sounds like an odd pairing—mushrooms and protein powder. But mushrooms can provide an array of health benefits that can enhance your training. Mushroom Matrix offers "Fit Matrix," which is a blend of powdered organic mushrooms—Cordyceps militaris, Reishi, Himematsutake, Maitake, Lion's Mane, and Antrodia camphorata.

Adding one teaspoon of it to a pre-workout shake can help improve oxygen delivery throughout the body -- ultimately increasing endurance and delaying fatigue. Toss it in with some kale and a bit of cinnamon (a fat-burner) and you'll further enhance nitric oxide production. Strawberries will help balance out the flavor of the shake. 

What You'll Need

  • 1 tsp Mushroom Matrix, Fit Matrix
  • 1 scoop whey protein powder
  • ½ cup kale
  • ½ cup nonfat milk
  • ½ cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup strawberries
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • Few ice cubes
Immune System Support And Faster Recovery

Woman Drinking Protein Shake
Milan_Jovic / Getty

The gym can be a breeding ground for bacteria, even more so during cold weather. Did you know that your gut houses 70 percent of the immune system? Getting sick is the last thing you want. Adding probiotics to your post-workout smoothie can further enhance immune system support when hitting the gym. Kura is a protein powder that contains 4 billion colony-forming units of probiotics while feeding your muscles with 14 grams of protein.

Also, adding tart cherry juice to a post-workout smoothie can expedite your recovery time. Tart cherries are high in antioxidants, and studies have shown that they can counteract free-radical damage that's produced from a workout. 

What You'll Need

  • 1 packet chocolate Kura protein powder
  • 1 cup tart cherry juice
  • 8 ice cubes
  • ½ cup blueberries
Increase Nitric Oxide Levels

Woman Lifting Dumbbell
Milan_Jovic / Getty

Greater muslce pumps lead to more muscle. To get the pump there needs to be a greater blood flow to the muscles and more oxygen to create that blood flow. As your pre-workout drink choice, down beet juice. Beet juice has been seen to enhance nitric oxide production in the body—ultimately leading to greater muscle pumps. As for the ginger part, this root vegetable will help destress the GI tract. 

What You'll Need

  • 1 cup beet juice
  • ½ cup carrot juice
  • ½ tsp ginger
  • 8 ice cubes

 

 

Reduce Inflammation

Woman Resting
Westend61 / Getty

Mid-set you can feel your muscles becoming sore—inflammation will set in soon after the workout. Fearful of the dreaded DOMs, you choose wisely by putting in the right anti-inflammatory foods into your post-workout shake.

Ginger and tumeric have been seen to help reduce inflammation as well as the omega-3 fatty acids that are found in walnuts. Compared to the other nuts, walnuts contain the most amount of omega-3 fatty acids—2.5 grams per one ounce serving. 

What You'll Need

  • 1 scoop whey protein powder
  • 1 cup nonfat milk
  • ½ tsp ginger
  • ½ tsp tumeric
  • 1 oz walnuts, finely chopped
  • ½ cup mixed frozen berries
Prevent Muscle Cramps

Woman Massaging Leg
praetorianphoto / Getty

The last thing anyone wants to encounter during a workout is muscle cramps—they'll put an end to it. Muscle cramps are caused by involuntary contractions of muscle fibers, and the typical culprit is a nutrient deficiency. Fuel up pre-workout with a shake that's rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. You want to take a preventative measure on this one. 

What You'll Need

  • 1 scoop whey protein powder
  • 1 cup nonfat milk
  • ½ sliced banana
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 1 oz almonds, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp Agave to sweeten

 

