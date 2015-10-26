The Benefits of 5 Healthy Workout Shakes and How to Make Them

gilaxia / Getty

With pre-workout, some typically go for protein powder and maybe some fruit to top off your glycogen stores before they're depleted.

However, that concoction doesn't always give you the edge that you need to keep pumping through sets. Enter: mushrooms. Yes, it sounds like an odd pairing—mushrooms and protein powder. But mushrooms can provide an array of health benefits that can enhance your training. Mushroom Matrix offers "Fit Matrix," which is a blend of powdered organic mushrooms—Cordyceps militaris, Reishi, Himematsutake, Maitake, Lion's Mane, and Antrodia camphorata.

Adding one teaspoon of it to a pre-workout shake can help improve oxygen delivery throughout the body -- ultimately increasing endurance and delaying fatigue. Toss it in with some kale and a bit of cinnamon (a fat-burner) and you'll further enhance nitric oxide production. Strawberries will help balance out the flavor of the shake.

What You'll Need