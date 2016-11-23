The Dieter's Guide to Wine for the Holidays

Wine may outperform sugary cocktails when it comes to calorie counts, but even the type of wine you order can vary in calories by nearly 60%. Here are the lowest and highest choices of vino per 6-oz serving, according to the website winefolly.com.
Light-alcohol dry white
- (9–12% alcohol by volume): 107–143 calories
- Think: Pinot Grigio, Muscadet, Pinot Blanc
Sweet white
- (6–9% ABV): 111–147 calories
- Think: Riesling, Moscato
Light-alcohol red
- (11–13.5% ABV): 135–165 calories
- Think: Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah
High-alcohol dry white
- (12–14% ABV): 153–173 calories
- Think: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc
High-alcohol dry red
- (13.5–16% ABV): 165–195 calories
- Think: Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Syrah
Sparkling wine
- (12.5% ABV): 158 calories
- Think: Champagne, Cava
Sweet dessert wine
- (14–21% ABV): 189–275
- Think: Port, Sauternes