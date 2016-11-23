The Dieter's Guide to Wine for the Holidays

Nutrition

The Dieters Guide to Wine for the Holidays
Wine may outperform sugary cocktails when it comes to calorie counts, but even the type of wine you order can vary in calories by nearly 60%. Here are the lowest and highest choices of vino per 6-oz serving, according to the website winefolly.com

Light-alcohol dry white

  • (9–12% alcohol by volume): 107–143 calories
  • Think: Pinot Grigio, Muscadet, Pinot Blanc

Sweet white

  • (6–9% ABV): 111–147 calories
  • Think: Riesling, Moscato

Light-alcohol red

  • (11–13.5% ABV): 135–165 calories
  • Think: Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah

High-alcohol dry white

  • (12–14% ABV): 153–173 calories
  • Think: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc

High-alcohol dry red

  • (13.5–16% ABV): 165–195 calories
  • Think: Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Syrah

Sparkling wine

  • (12.5% ABV): 158 calories
  • Think: Champagne, Cava

Sweet dessert wine

  • (14–21% ABV): 189–275
  • Think: Port, Sauternes 
