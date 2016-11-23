The Dieter's Guide to Wine for the Holidays

Wine may outperform sugary cocktails when it comes to calorie counts, but even the type of wine you order can vary in calories by nearly 60%. Here are the lowest and highest choices of vino per 6-oz serving, according to the website winefolly.com.

Light-alcohol dry white

(9–12% alcohol by volume): 107–143 calories

Think: Pinot Grigio, Muscadet, Pinot Blanc

Sweet white

(6–9% ABV): 111–147 calories

Think: Riesling, Moscato

Light-alcohol red

(11–13.5% ABV): 135–165 calories

Think: Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah

High-alcohol dry white

(12–14% ABV): 153–173 calories

Think: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc

High-alcohol dry red

(13.5–16% ABV): 165–195 calories

Think: Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Syrah

Sparkling wine

(12.5% ABV): 158 calories

Think: Champagne, Cava

Sweet dessert wine