Per Bernal

Nutrition

How to Put the Final Touches on Your Body Transformation

Lose even more weight with these top tips.

by
Per Bernal
View Gallery (4)

To maximize weight-loss results and feel your best, sometimes you have to go beyond following a structured training plan and eating clean. Things like bedtime rituals and how you eat have just as much to do with your results as your workouts and diets. 

Follow these lifestyle tips to put the final touches on your body transformation.

Get the 8-week Body Reboot Training Plan >>

Get the Body Reboot Diet Plan >>

How to Put the Final Touches on Your Body Transformation
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 4
close
1 of 4
andresr / Getty
1. Focus on Sleep

Getting seven to nine hours of shut-eye a night is key not only for energy but also for your waistline. Turn off electronics at least an hour before bed and cut back on caffeine eight hours beforehand.

2 of 4
kizilkayaphotos / Getty
2. Avoid Distracted Dining

When you’re sitting down for a meal, put away your phone and turn off the TV or computer. You’ll not only reduce your chances of overeating but also have better conversations with your tablemates.

3 of 4
Natasha Sioss / Getty Images
3. Start Each Meal With 2 Cups of Water

Research from Brenda Davy, Ph.D., a professor in the department of human nutrition at Virginia Tech University, found those who regularly drank up reported greater weight loss than those who didn’t consume the extra H2O.

4 of 4
gradyreese / Getty
4. Slow Down.

Take 20 minutes to eat your meal. It takes this long to realize you’ve even eaten anything. Chew fully and savor each bite—you’ll enjoy what you eat that much more.

Topics:
Comments