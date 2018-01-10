Per Bernal
Nutrition
How to Put the Final Touches on Your Body Transformation
Lose even more weight with these top tips.
To maximize weight-loss results and feel your best, sometimes you have to go beyond following a structured training plan and eating clean. Things like bedtime rituals and how you eat have just as much to do with your results as your workouts and diets.
Follow these lifestyle tips to put the final touches on your body transformation.
