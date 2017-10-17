Sponsored Content

When you think of a transformation, in a fitness sense, you typically think of someone who either lost a ton of weight or gained a healthy amount to meet their personal goals. But what about the kinds of transformation that aren’t just rooted in the body? Steph Hammerman is one such case. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Steph never let her circumstance slow her down.

After flirting with physical fitness and living an active lifestyle, Steph heard about a little thing called CrossFit. You know, one of the most intense, workout/lifestyle regiments on the planet. Not only did Steph endure her first WOD and survive, afterward she asked herself, “How can I become a CrossFit trainer?” Well, check out her story below and ask yourself if you can match her spirit and will in your next workout.

How Steph Became the First CrossFit Coach with Cerebral Palsy … Despite being born with cerebral palsy, Steph "The Hammer" Hammerman was determined to conquer her fitness goals. But after becoming the first level 2 CrossFit coach, she faced another obstacle: cancer. Learn how Steph's mindset has propelled her past her limitations.**SHARE to inspire** Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

This sponsored content was supplied by our friends at The Bloq. For more articles like this CLICK HERE.