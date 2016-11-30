Edgar Artiga

Workouts

13 CrossFit WODs to Help You Build Lean Muscle

Check out the toughest and most popular workouts that CrossFitters love and loathe.

by
Edgar Artiga

A CrossFit workout of the Day, or WOD, is varied and unpredictable—not to torture you, but so your regimen doesn’t become too routine. Fear not: There’s method to the madness! These randomly assigned workouts give instant structure, hitting one or more of the following: metabolic conditioning (cardio); gymnastics and body-weight moves; and weightlifting and Olympic lifts. Translation: The dynamic workout programming you crave (and need) to get stronger/fitter is pre-determined for you. So your only work is on the gym floor.

We asked top CrossFit boxes to name their favorite WODs—be they the most universally liked or the most dreaded of them all. Here are 13 WODs that bring CrossFitters together and to their knees daily. 

The Coaches:

  • Stephen “Coop” Cooperstock, CrossFit Max Effort central facilities manager and senior coach CrossFit Max Effort, Las Vegas, NV.  crossfitmaxeffort.com 
  • General Manager Sheena Lawrick, CrossFit Windy City, Chicago, IL. windycitycrossfit.com      
  • Paul Roller, M.S., C.S.C.S. CrossFit Outbreak Brooklyn, NY. crossfitoutbreak.com 

 

1. CrossFit WOD: Helen

From Coach: Stephen “Coop” Cooperstock

3 rounds for time:

  • 400m Run
  • 21 Kettlebell Swings at 1.5 pood* (55 lbs., men; 35 lbs., women)
  • 12 Pullups

COACH’S TIP

“The athlete runs a midshort distance, then lifts weight under fatigue and finishes with a gymnastic movement: the pullup. Helen is a good mix of all three types of movements,” says Cooperstock. 

*Pood: a Russian unit of measurement used for k’bells: 1 pood is 36 lbs.; 1.5 pood is 54 lbs.; 2 pood is 72 lbs., with DB equivalents being 35, 55, and 70 lbs

2. CrossFit WOD: DT

From Coach: Stephen “Coop” Cooperstock

5 rounds for time:

  • 12 Deadlifts
  • 9 Hang Power Cleans
  • 6 Push Jerks (155 lbs., men; 105 lbs., women)

COACH’S TIP

“Everybody loves barbells! This WOD tests the athlete’s grip while firing off quick reps of skillful barbell movements, each one requiring full use of the posterior chain. The challenge here is to hang on,” he says. 

3. CrossFit WOD: FRAN

From Coach: Stephen “Coop” Cooperstock

21-15-9 reps of:

  • Barbell Thrusters (95 lbs., men; 65 lbs., women)
  • Pullups

COACH’S TIP

“Fran is probably the most well-known WOD around the world. This workout takes some of the world’s fastest just under two minutes,” says Cooperstock. 

FACT: CrossFit Max Effort is located in the City of Sin...and sweat! The owner Zach Forrest, is a 3x CrossFit Games competitor and a former Navy SEAL. Max Effort is also the largest facility in Las Vegas and the most visited in the world.

4. CrossFit WOD: OPEN 12.3

From Coach: Sheena Lawrick

18 minutes AMRAP:

  • 15 Box Jumps (24-inch box, men; 20-inch box, women)
  • 12 Shoulder to Overhead (115; 75)
  • 9 Toes to Bar

COACH’S TIP

For a more efficient box jump, don’t think about getting from the ground to the top of the box. Instead think about starting from the top of the box and get back to the top of the box, so spend as little time as possible on the ground. Also keep your gaze up, not at the box, so it’s easier to keep your chest up. If toes to bar is too tough, do knees to elbow. 

 

5. CrossFit WOD: Cindy

From Coach: Sheena Lawrick

20 minutes, as many rounds as possible (AMRAP)

  • 5 Pullups
  • 10 Pushups, Hand Release
  • 15 Air Squats

COACH’S TIP

Many people slow down during air squats. Instead: Lower to the ground quickly, then explode from the bottom, pushing through your heels to ramp up the conditioning aspects of this movement. 

 

6. CrossFit WOD: FRAN (2)

From Coach: Sheena Lawrick

Do this "Fran" WOD for time: 21-15-9

  • Thrusters (95 lbs., men; 65 lbs., women)
  • Pullups

COACH’S TIP

The thruster is the ultimate multijoint movement—including a clean, front squat, and overhead press with leg explosion. So to get the most out of this move and to learn good form, practice each fundamental part of it individually, starting with cleans, front squats, and wall balls. 

"The emphasis on our CrossFit Windy City Level 1 classes is on skill development and exposure to basic functional movemnet patterns: and the pace is intentionally slow. However, each class has a conditioning segment finisher. After about eight to ten of our level 1 sessions, the beginner CrossFitter will be more confident, skilled, and able to keep up with the pace of our main WODs," says Lawrick.

7. CrossFit WOD: Morrison

From Coach: Sheena Lawrick

50-40-30-20-10 Reps, for time:

  • Wall Ball Shots (20 lbs., men; 14 lbs., women)
  • Box Jumps (24; 20)
  • Kettlebell Swings (1.5 pood; 1 pood)

COACH’S TIP

“When taking total reps into account, you have to pace yourself, but be cautious not to overpace. The workout is something we would call a grinder because it’s supposed to burn and take a good amount of time to complete. Your strategy: Break up the reps early in order to really dig deep and go for big sets toward the end of the workout," says Lawrick. 

8. CrossFit WOD: Annie

From Coach: Sheena Lawrick

50-40-30-20-10 for time:

  • Double-unders
  • Situps

COACH’S TIP

For double-unders, keep your torso as upright as possible. Doing a successful double-under depends upon how high you jump, not how fast the rope rotates. So think about jumping higher and quicker. 

9. CrossFit WOD: Karen

From Coach: Paul Roller

For time:

  • 150 Wall Balls (20 lbs., men; 14 lbs., women)

COACH’S TIP

“Break up the reps into small, manageable sets or else you’ll fatigue quickly. This is a mental grinder,” says Roller. 

10. CrossFit WOD: Jackie

From Coach: Paul Roller

For time:

  • 1,000m Row
  • 50 Thrusters (45 lbs., men; 35 lbs., women)
  • 30 Pullups

COACH’S TIP

“Pace yourself on the row so thrusters aren’t miserable! Keep elbows up on thrusters and relax shoulders to save them for pullups. For pullups, break reps up into manageable sets so you don’t reach failure too quickly,” says Paul Roller, M.S., C.S.C.S., CrossFit Outbreak, Brooklyn, NY.

11. CrossFit WOD: Grace

From Coach: Paul Roller

For time:

  • 30 Cleans & Jerks (135 lbs., men; 95 lbs., women)

COACH’S TIP

“This is meant to be done in under five minutes, so although it has a prescribed weight, choose one that allows you to consistently keep moving with proper form. And use your hips!” says Roller. 

With locations across Brooklyn, Ny, CrossFit Outbreak hosts Women's WOD and Wine Nights and Barbells and Beer Buys Nights every other month "because CrossFit is a program that works so well in part due to the camaraderie and connection between people," says Roller.

12. CrossFit WOD: Mary

20 minutes AMRAP:

  • 5 Handstand Pushups
  • 10 One-legged Squats, alternating
  • 15 Pullups

COACH’S TIP

According to WODstar.com, the goal for a Level 1 CrossFitter would be five to nine rounds of “Mary”; Level 2, nine to 12." To modify the pullup, you can do strict, kipping, or butterfly; the handstand pushup can be strict or kipping. Kipping and butterfly allow you to use the momentum of hips and/or shoulders to do the move. 

13. CrossFit WOD: Angie

For time:

  • 100 Pullups
  • 100 Pushups
  • 100 Situps
  • 100 Squats

COACH’S TIP

CrossFit Rosslyn, in Arlington, VA (crossfitrosslyn.com), recommends having a strategy before starting “Angie,” whether it’s 10 reps 10 times or 40, 30, 20, and then 10 reps, both for the physical and mental challenge of this workout. Avoid overexertion to start so you don’t burn out for the rest of the set. 

