3 Dynamic, 30-minute Fat-burning Routines

Workout 1: The 30-Minute Med Ball Melter
Dynamic 3-min. Warmup
Complete each exercise in order two times through.
- Glute Bridges (10 reps)
- Forward Lunge With Rotation (5 per side)
- Pause at bottom of lunge and plant the hand of the back leg on the floor inside the front foot; rotate chest toward front knee while reaching to the ceiling with hand of front leg. Hold for 2 sec. and then switch.
- March in Place (30 sec.)
Workout
Do these six exercises as a circuit with five Medicine Ball Slams between each exercise. Rest 30 sec. after medicine ball slams. Complete three rounds.
- Walking Lunge With Torso Rotation Holding Medicine Ball at Chest (10 per side)
- Alternating Pushup With Med Ball Under One Hand (5 per arm)
- Forearm Plank (45 to 60 sec.)
- Single-leg RDL Holding Medicine Ball (10 per leg)
- 10 Pullups (if needed, use an elastic strap or weight-assist machine)
- Russian Twist With Medicine Ball (10 to 20 per side)
Workout by Hollis Tuttle, RRCA-certified running coach, Mile High Run Club, New York City