3 Dynamic, 30-minute Fat-burning Routines

Tom Corbett

Workout 1: The 30-Minute Med Ball Melter

Dynamic 3-min. Warmup

Complete each exercise in order two times through.

Glute Bridges (10 reps)

(10 reps) Forward Lunge With Rotation (5 per side) Pause at bottom of lunge and plant the hand of the back leg on the floor inside the front foot; rotate chest toward front knee while reaching to the ceiling with hand of front leg. Hold for 2 sec. and then switch.

(5 per side) March in Place (30 sec.)

Workout

Do these six exercises as a circuit with five Medicine Ball Slams between each exercise. Rest 30 sec. after medicine ball slams. Complete three rounds.

Walking Lunge With Torso Rotation Holding Medicine Ball at Chest (10 per side)

(10 per side) Alternating Pushup With Med Ball Under One Hand (5 per arm)

(5 per arm) Forearm Plank (45 to 60 sec.)

(45 to 60 sec.) Single-leg RDL Holding Medicine Ball (10 per leg)

(10 per leg) 10 Pullups (if needed, use an elastic strap or weight-assist machine)

(if needed, use an elastic strap or weight-assist machine) Russian Twist With Medicine Ball (10 to 20 per side)

Workout by Hollis Tuttle, RRCA-certified running coach, Mile High Run Club, New York City