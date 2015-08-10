7 Core Training Guidelines to Follow for Better Abs

Fact or Fiction?

If you don't know it already, be aware that spot reduction is a myth. Ab exercises don't rid your abdominal region of fat. No direct metabolic pathway connects the muscle cells in your abdominal area to the fat cells surrounding them.

For any muscle to use stored fat for energy, your body must first send that stored fat to the liver, where it is converted into fatty acids before being sent to the muscles for use as fuel. In reality, the energy used by the abdominal muscles may not be fat from the abdominal region.

It's possible that the energy used to perform an ab crunch may come from fat stores in your arms!