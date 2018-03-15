Bikini Pro Casey Samsel's Superset Workout for Sculpted Shoulders

Sculpt stage-worthy shoulders with this workout from IFBB Pro League bikini athlete Casey Samsel (@caseysamsel_bikini).

“This superset workout covers the front and rear delts and shoulder cap, so it’s ideal for achieving full, round shoulders," Samsel says. "You can increase the reps and lower the weight for a conditioning focus or decrease the reps and up the weight to focus on building muscle. Begin with light rotator cuff exercises to warm up your shoulders before engaging them in the lifts.”

Superset pairs are listed as A and B in the workout below.