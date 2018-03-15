Workouts

Bikini Pro Casey Samsel's Superset Workout for Sculpted Shoulders

Try this workout to carve gorgeous shoulders like an IFBB Pro League athlete.

by
Casey Samsel
Chris Nicoll
Chris Nicoll
Duration 35 min.
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

Sculpt stage-worthy shoulders with this workout from IFBB Pro League bikini athlete Casey Samsel (@caseysamsel_bikini).

“This superset workout covers the front and rear delts and shoulder cap, so it’s ideal for achieving full, round shoulders," Samsel says. "You can increase the reps and lower the weight for a conditioning focus or decrease the reps and up the weight to focus on building muscle. Begin with light rotator cuff exercises to warm up your shoulders before engaging them in the lifts.”

Superset pairs are listed as A and B in the workout below. 

The Superset Shoulders Workout

Exercise 1A

Seated Barbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Seated Barbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Lower elbows to 90 degrees at bottom of rep.

Exercise 1B

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Keep elbows bent 45 degrees; don’t lift past shoulders.

Exercise 2A

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Keep weight light and focus on front delt.

Exercise 2B

Seated Front Raise
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
*per side. Keep back against seat. Bend elbows slightly, moving arms from vertical to horizontal.

Exercise 3A

Cable Row Standing You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Straight Bar Attachment How to
Cable Row Standing thumbnail
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Use a light enough weight to isolate tops of shoulders and rear delts. Raise bar only to chest.

Exercise 3B

Rear-Delt Flye
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Turn the outside of hands in to feel the burn in the rear delt and shoulder cap.
