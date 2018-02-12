The HIIT Workout to Get the Body of a Gymnast

This workout will help bring the power, strength, flexibility, and impressive performance out of you. Using mobility and body-weight techniques, this GymnasticBodies (GB) workout gives you a taste of this larger gymnastics-based training movement to sculpt your very own superhero strength.

Workout by: Ashleigh Gass, C.S.C.S., C.S.N., GymnasticBodies Affiliate

Block 1 - Warmup

Light Aerobic Work: (jogging, skipping in place, brisk walking)

Dynamic Arm Warmup: (15 double-arm circles back, 15 forward; 15 single-arm circles back, 15 forward)

Standing Hip Sweep With Straight Leg: (10 per side)

Block 2 - Upper Body

Incline TRX or Ring Rows: (3 sets, 12 reps)

Straight-arm Plank Hold: (30 sec., 3 sets)

Shoulder Blade Protractions/Retractions From Plank: (3 sets, 10 reps)

Upright Chest Stretch: (3 sets, 10 per arm)

Block 3 - Lower Body

Side-to-side Squat: (8 total)

TRX or Ring Hamstring Curls: (3 sets, 12 reps)

Body-weight Jefferson Curls: (GB specific: Stand on box/ bench holding unweighted barbell, palms facing thighs. Start movement by lowering head first, articulating through each vertebrae to lower barbell as far as possible. Initiate rise by engaging glutes and rolling up through spine.) (3 sets, 12 reps)

Dynamic Hip-flexor Stretch: (3 sets, 10 per leg)

Block 4 - Cooldown

Light Jog: (5 min.)