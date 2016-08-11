The One-Machine Leg-Day Workout Routine

￼The cable machine gets a lot of love for working the upper body, but it can do a lot more than sculpt your shoulders, arms, back, and chest. “I also love the cable machine for targeting all of the lower-body muscle groups,” notes Meka Gibson, C.S.C.S., a Miami-based strength and conditioning specialist.

If you’re used to training with free weights, the cable machine offers constant resistance while allowing you to go a little heavier; for beginners, the cables offer a sense of safety. Plus, there are loads of variations. “You can use the attachments to work both sides, one side, or across the body,” adds Gibson.

Give this entire routine, modeled by IFBB bikini pro Rachelle DeJean, a try—or sub in some of your favorite moves on your next leg-day workout for results you’ll love (and feel!).