10 Underrated Protein Sources

Grubs

Another source of protein humans have been grubbing on since time immemorial is grubs. Approximately 80 percent of the world’s population, including Latin America and Asia still consumes insects. A low-fat, high quality protein source, insects provide the basis for the latest protein energy bars.

Dr. Mike Fenster, “America’s Culinary Interventionalist,” is a board certified cardiologist, chef and martial artist who’s cutting-edge medical expertise and insight, culinary talents and dedication to fit living convene in his uniquely integrative Grassroots Gourmet approach to food-born health. His upcoming book “The Fallacy of The Calorie: Why the Modern Western Diet is Killing Us and How to Stop It” is currently available for pre-order at www.CardioChef.com.