SOPA Images / Contributor

Gain Mass

20 Muscle-Building Foods You Can Find at Trader Joe's

Keep your gains without sacrificing taste.

canaya thumbnail by CPT
SOPA Images / Contributor

Muscle-building foods are usually pretty dull—it takes a significant amount of time and energy to give chicken breast a new lease on life, after all. Enter: Trader Joe’s, a grocery store that offers low prices on fresh, frozen, and exclusive food that can take your nutrition game to new heights.

The aisles are stocked with quirky meals from around the globe, and Hawaiian shirt-clad employees are eager to regale customers with information about the products, including the nutrients and the best ways to prepare them. This store is a game-changer for eating habits—keeping your palate salivating and your wallet happy with reasonable prices. So keep your gains guessing by testing out these picks from Trader Joe's that will grow your muscles without shrinking your bank account. 

1 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
1. Chicken Pot Pie

Are you craving comfort food but are afraid of the macro damage? Found in the frozen section of TJ’s, this hearty chicken pot pie is made with chicken, nutrient-packed veggies, and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Feed your hard-trained muscles on a cold winter’s night with 19 grams of protein.

2 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
2. Traditional Meatloaf

“Hey, Ma! Can we get some meatloaf?” It’s a classic, just like how mom made it—ground beef, seasonings, and tomato sauce. It comes thoroughly cooked; you just have to heat it in the microwave. At 23 grams of protein per serving, your muscles will thank you.

3 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
3. Stuffed Peppers

These delicious stuffed peppers come ready-made and are filled with ground turkey, white rice, parmesan cheese, and tomato sauce. Just one pepper has a whopping 26 grams of protein, which is enough to fuel today's workout.

4 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
4. Pulled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat in Smoky BBQ Sauce

BBQ pulled chicken breast is leaner and will still hit your taste buds the same way as BBQ pulled pork. So feed your barbecue cravings one night with this sweet and savory pulled chicken—18 grams of protein per serving. The bonus: it just takes a microwave to cook it.

5 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
5. Organic Firm Tofu

Tofu will take on the flavor of whatever it’s marinated in and can be a nice addition to stir-fry. A three-ounce serving will provide 8 grams of protein and is a delicious excuse to skip out on the meat for a night.

6 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
6. Sweet Italian Sausage and 4-Cheese Ravioli

Prepare your body for cardio days with some pasta and protein. This sweet Italian sausage and cheese ravioli will have you coming back for seconds. With 13 grams of protein and 20 grams of carbs per serving, your muscle glycogen stores will be refueled.

7 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
7. Smoked Sockeye Salmon

Add more life to your eggs in the morning with salmon that is completely cooked and cured in brine, then seasoned with lemon, pepper, and mustard seeds. This flavorful fillet will prep your body in the morning with 15 grams of protein.

8 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
8. Smoked Rainbow Trout Fillets

Switch your fish gears and try trout. At TJ's, the trout is cooked over maple, oak, apple, and cherry wood chips—making it a great addition to salads with 14 grams of protein per serving.

9 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
9. Bool Kogi

Turn up the grill for a Korean-influenced dish: sesame-marinated beef ribs. With 18 grams of protein per serving, it'll satisfy your taste buds and help you recover from a grueling workout. 

10 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
10. Beef Sirloin Steak

Treat yourself with 24 grams of protein from TJ’s beef sirloin steak that’s marinated in chimichurri sauce. Chimichurri can have a kick to it because of red chili pepper, and the steak pairs well with a side of veggies and roasted potatoes.

11 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
11. Seafood Paella

You don’t have to travel to Spain for decent paella—merely check out the frozen section at TJ’s. This seafood paella is made with rice, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and bell peppers—all of which will aid your body during the recovery process. One serving packs 13 grams of protein.

12 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
12. Cioppino Seafood Stew

This mix of seafood in a rich tomato sauce is the perfect stew for a cold night. The 25 grams of protein per serving will also help you keep pumping up your muscles during your hardest workouts. 

13 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
13. Veggie Burger

Go vegetarian for the night with a high-protein veggie burger. Made of plant proteins, this veggie burger’s nutrition profile is a game-changer with 26 grams of protein per patty.

14 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
14. Turkey Bolognese

Meat sauce gives plain pasta more life and protein, and for when you want carbs one night, consider this turkey Bolognese sauce. A half-cup of it contains 9 grams of protein.

15 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
15. Hot and Spicy Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a football staple but can wreak havoc on your diet. Thankfully, TJ’s wings won't wreck your gains. These pieces of poultry deliciousness are antibiotic-free and are already seasoned. And you’ll still be able to hit your protein goals on the weekend—three wings pack 15 grams of protein.

16 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
16. Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

The Sriracha in this individual frozen meal will help rev up your metabolism while supplying your body with the right amount of protein. This Asian-style bowl contains 15 grams of protein.

17 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
17. Organic Tricolor Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein because it contains all the essential amino acids, which are the building blocks for protein and aid in the muscle-building process. A quarter-cup of quinoa has 6 grams of protein.

18 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
18. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a staple muscle-building food. It can be used in smoothies or can be consumed with fruit for breakfast. Whatever way you choose to eat it, the 12 grams of protein will provide the nutrition your muscles need.

19 of 20
Courtesy of Trader Joe's
19. Organic Grain Tempeh

Tempeh is different from tofu because it’s made from soy beans that have been fermented with a type of mold. It also has a nutty flavor, making it a great addition to gyros, wraps, and salads. TJ’s tempeh is a protein powerhouse with 21 grams of protein per serving.

20 of 20
Courtney Anaya / M+F Magazine
20. Soy and Flaxseed Tortilla Chips

These soy and flaxseed chips will keep your nutrition in check when you feel like snacking. They contain 6 grams of protein per serving, 500 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids, and are a good source of fiber.

Topics:
Comments