20 Muscle-Building Foods You Can Find at Trader Joe's

Muscle-building foods are usually pretty dull—it takes a significant amount of time and energy to give chicken breast a new lease on life, after all. Enter: Trader Joe’s, a grocery store that offers low prices on fresh, frozen, and exclusive food that can take your nutrition game to new heights.

The aisles are stocked with quirky meals from around the globe, and Hawaiian shirt-clad employees are eager to regale customers with information about the products, including the nutrients and the best ways to prepare them. This store is a game-changer for eating habits—keeping your palate salivating and your wallet happy with reasonable prices. So keep your gains guessing by testing out these picks from Trader Joe's that will grow your muscles without shrinking your bank account.