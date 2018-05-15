5 Macronutrient Myths You Should Stop Believing

Myth #1: Eating foods that are high in dietary fat will increase your risk of heart disease.

For a long time, Americans have been scared of fat due to its supposed link to heart disease. But more recent nutrition science has exonerated dietary fat, and now people are starting to understand that "healthy" fats are an important dietary cornerstone.

“Thankfully, nutrition science has shown that the quality of fat is more important than the quantity,” says Elizabeth Shaw, R.D.N., nutrition communications consultant at ShawSimpleSwaps.com. While the American Heart Association recommends lowering your intake of saturated and trans fat, it suggests replacing them with unsaturated fats. An observational study found that replacing 5% of your total calories from saturated fat with unsaturated fat can actually decrease early death rates by 27%.

In other words, it's time to stop fearing unsaturated fats, and start embracing them as a part of a healthy diet. If you’re hesitant, start by adding nuts, fish, and plant oil to your diet. “Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better-for-you unsaturated fats—which, in combination with their fiber and protein, may leave you feeling satiated for longer,” says Shaw.