Not trying to throw shade at cereal, we’ve all enjoyed a big ole’ bowl with nice, cold milk but there are quicker and better breakfast options. Remember those bowls with built-in straws so you could sip the sugar-filled milk that the cereal created? I do. It might have done your tastebuds good, but your health, not so much.

Breakfast, (Break-the-fast) is an important meal; it’s the first thing you’re feeding your body after a night of fasting while it repairs torn muscle fibers and rejuvenates cells. It’s the energy that will fuel your morning and provide your body with much-needed nutrients. For avid exercisers, this bumps your morning meal to top priority when it comes to consuming clean fuel.

End the better breakfast struggles with fit chef Joshua Bailey If you’ve struggled with putting health first at breakfast time, or aren’t really sure how to, Joshua Bailey chef and personal trainer is a breakfast-building pro who lays the groundwork for you for creating flavor-packed, nutritious morning meals.

Bailey takes pride in prioritizing making a healthy breakfast to start his day.” I always try to include a source of protein, carbohydrate, and greens, while my go-to breakfast usually consists of eggs, oatmeal, and a protein shake,” says Bailey.

“Quick breakfast options such as cereal tend to be very high in added sugar and contain absolutely no nutritional value,” he adds. That doesn’t mean you have to give it up forever, it just simply shouldn’t be your everyday meal.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t occasionally enjoy a bowl of cereal myself,” says Bailey, but try and be aware of how often you include it in your diet.

So skip the cereal, as Bailey offers several simple yet effective tips that will take all the guesswork out of building your morning fuel.

Simple Swaps, Simple Breakfasts, Simply Healthy

Building a better breakfast all comes down to incorporating simple swaps and choosing high-quality ingredients. “Making simple swaps and being conscious of what ingredients you are adding to your food when cooking can make all the difference,” says Bailey. An example of this looks like swapping pre-made sugar-filled oats with plain steel-cut oats and dressing them with healthy toppings like sliced almonds and berries. When choosing breakfast foods, “It is important to make choices based on your body and your personal goals,” Bailey says. Now, let’s get to the building.

Better Breakfast Eggs

Protein and nutrient-packed enjoyed by millions. While the yolk hosts strong nutritional value, to lower unnecessary fat content, Bailey suggests limiting yolks, depending on how many eggs you normally consume). “I make the conscious choice to only use one egg yolk in order to eliminate unnecessary fat intake from eating eight egg yolks,” he says.

Opting for organic, free-range eggs is also a way to up your egg health. Supporting local farmers is a great way to boost your morning nutrients while supporting your community.

When cooking the eggs, try using cooking spray instead of butter, to once again avoid excess fats.

Better Breakfast Meats

Because breakfast meats tend to be very high in sodium, Bailey steers clear of them and suggests you try make alternative adjustments as much as possible. If you want to include a slice of morning meat, opt for low-sodium turkey bacon instead. This way, your experience pops of flavor minus more fat, excess sodium, and calories.

If you have lean protein leftovers from dinner like chicken or steak, cubing the meat and tossing them in the pan with the eggs makes for a tasty protein addition without sacrificing health.

Better Breakfast Oatmeal

Sure, those ready-made oats packed with sugar may taste delicious, but are probably not the best choice if you’ve got fitness goals to achieve (and you probably already know this. Bailey recommends eating traditional, unflavored oats topped with a small amount of brown sugar and a very light drizzle of maple syrup. This way you’re giving your tastebuds a treat without overdoing the sugar content.

A bowl of plain oats is a blank slate and there are many clean toppings at your service. Berries, nuts, nut butter, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg make for a flavorful bowl. “Oats are a complex carb that will keep you full longer and your body absorbs more nutrients from complex carbohydrates,” Bailey says. So, build your bowl with your favorite toppings and you’re good to go!

Better Breakfast Protein Shakes & Smoothies

The fantastic thing about protein shakes and smoothies is the amount of nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals you can add to one glass. Bailey’s morning protein shake normally includes fruits and veggies which can lack in many diets.

“My go-to shake includes Strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Spinach, peanut butter, almond milk, protein powder, and the occasional scoop of reds and greens,” Bailey says.

Depending on what you include in your shake, the drink alone could serve as a breakfast by itself. Opting for protein, fats, and carbs is the goal.

Better Breakfast Bars

For mornings that don’t go as planned, there are bars that are a clean, grab-and-go option. Kickstart your morning (especially when running late), with this plant-based, soft and chewy breakfast bar. With 8g of plant-based protein, BC30 probiotics to support immune health, 14g of whole grains, and 4g of prebiotic fiber, The Complete KickStart is filled with goodness to start your day off right!

Building a better breakfast will build better health. All you need to do is be diligent about consuming clean, whole ingredients while swapping out the not-so-healthy ones. One breakfast at a time.