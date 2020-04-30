If you’ve been trying and failing to start or stick to a diet regimen in quarantine, you’re not alone. Dieting is never easy, but it’s become even more of a challenge for many during the coronavirus pandemic.

You’d think that following healthy diet tips and sticking to a meal plan while stuck at home would be simple. There are no dinners with friends to derail your diet, less frequent trips to the grocery store to stock up on snacks, and more time to cook at home. But between the added stress of a global health crisis and the many ways daily life has changed, it’s not so easy.

One of the reasons many are finding it tough to stay on track and stay away from unhealthy quarantine snacks is a lack of structure while stuck at home.

“We establish routines and systems in our lives that allow us to either improve our health or develop bad habits,” says Emmie Satrazemis, R.D., C.S.S.D., and nutrition director at Trifecta Nutrition. “The second we change that—and this would be a massive change for a lot of people—it gets really hard to restructure those routines and figure out how to basically re-systemize your diet for your benefit.“

Whether you’re new to planning your meals or have been mapping out your macros for years, it’s undeniable that COVID-19 precautions have had an effect on your diet strategy. These healthy diet tips from Satrazemis can help you stay on track.