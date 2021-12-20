A nutrient-packed smoothie is a great way to start the day and works perfectly as a post-workout replenishment. One smoothie can provide a host of vitamins, electrolytes, good fats, good carbs, hydration, and protein all-while tasting like a million bucks!

But, if you’ve opted out of at-home smoothie making because you can’t quite seem to nail the texture and taste as they do at restaurants, you’re not alone. You may have high hopes of enjoying a delicious smoothie but they either come out too watery, too sweet, or lack flavor, which lands the blender in the pantry for good. (Or at least until you get the itch again.)

The good news is, with a few simple tips, you can create a smoothie that meets your expectations and fuels your body on the regular. It’s time to blend!

The right blender for the perfect smoothie

First things first, if you’re using an old blender that struggles with effectively emulsifying your ingredients, it may be time to invest in one that will get the job done. There’s nothing worse than chunks of spinach floating around in your smoothie that was intended to be disguised with a creamy texture.

Although there are many good blenders on the market, your best option is to choose one that has a reputation of producing silky-smooth blends, leaving zero chunks, and doesn’t freeze up when blending is the goal. Colin Sapire, the founder of Beast Health, explains what separates regular blenders from those made for creating the ultimate smoothie. An easy start is to search for a brand that has great (and legitimate) reviews and one created to offer a successful smoothie-making experience every time.

“The Beast Blender was meticulously designed and engineered to make perfect, nutritious, silky smooth blends due to the design and technology,” Sapire says. This includes: 12-rib vessel design for increased turbulence and blending efficiency; optimized stainless steel gearing to ensure maximum power and torque transferred from the motor to the blade; six-blade edges crafted from Grade 301 stainless steel; electronically-controlled blade system with a thermal safety shutoff; 18,000 rpm blade speed sensing; a 1-minute blend program with intervals that assure optimal blending of your favorite ingredients coupled with a 1000-watt motor.

Put away the ice, and freeze your fruit

When it comes to smoothie-making, it’s about the fruit. And stashing fruit in the freezer will take your smoothie to next level providing a thick, creamy, and cold result. Not only does frozen fruit maintain its nutritional value and flavor, but there will also be no need to use ice, (unless you want to, of course!) and instantly chill your drink.

Bananas serve as a fantastic creamy base for smoothies when frozen, and the prepping process is simple. Before your bananas turn brown, peel them, slice them, and then place them evenly spread out on a sheet of parchment paper and place in the freezer.

When frozen, place them in sandwich bags according to the serving size you wish to use, and you’ll have a smooth and cool result with every smoothie. You can reuse the bags if desired, or use a one-gallon baggie to save on using multiple bags. Of course, if you don’t like bananas, or want a low-sugar fruit option such as berries, feel free to swap.

Ratios do matter

This might be the No. 1 factor that will make or break your smoothie: Too much of one ingredient and not enough of another, which throws off the texture and flavor.

Start by adding a ½ cup of liquid to your blender, and always add the liquid first; this will protect the blade and make the blending process easier. Choose a liquid that best serves your goals (and taste buds!) such as nut milk, coconut water, water, or regular milk. Then add one cup of frozen fruit(s), topped with a half cup of greens; this can be fresh veggies such as spinach or avocado. The next layer can be one to two scoops of protein powder. Blend until desired texture is accomplished. Keep in mind, to each his own. If you want your smoothie a bit thicker, add more frozen fruit or ice. For a thinner texture, add more liquid. It’s a simple as that. Get creative with smoothie making, and don’t be afraid to use foods you love.

Quick smoothie-making tips

Low Sugar/ Low Carb: For a low-sugar smoothie, simply avoid fruits and vegetables with high sugar content.

Time for Dessert: If you’re feeling like dessert but want to keep it clean, try adding dates and bananas to your blender. They serve as an alternative to ice cream and chocolates.

Watery vs. Thick: If you include water-dense produce like cucumber that is 98 percent water, your blend will be waterier, but if you include dense frozen ingredients or seeds, your blend will be thicker.

Try These Smoothie Recipes, courtesy of BEAST: