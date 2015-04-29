10 Paleo Recipes to Get You Back on Track

1. Pad Thai

Sometimes you just crave carbs and want to load up your dish with pasta, going straight into a food coma. With the Paleo diet, pasta doesn’t even make it to the friend zone, but spaghetti squash does. To satisfy your carb craving, opt for Dave Ruel’s muscle-building pad thai. Spaghetti squash will prevent your carb macros from taking a hit—one cup has 10g of carbs, which is one-fourth the amount of carbs from pasta. Also, this squash is jam-packed with leading vitamins and antioxidants, which have anti-inflammatory properties—so long to being sore.

Click here for the full recipe.