Pro Tip: Make your eggs in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and use just enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan.
Avocado Toast With Fried Egg and Gruyere Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 slices dark rye bread, 1⁄2 inch thick
- 1 avocado
- 1 tbsp olive oil, plus more for frying
- 3/4 tsp kosher salt
- 1 1/2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 eggs
- Sea salt, to taste
- 8-10 shaves of Gruyère
- Butter, to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Spread bread with butter, then toast.
2. In a bowl, mash together avocado with olive oil, kosher salt, and lemon juice. Divide avocado mixture between the toast.
3. Heat oil in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Fry eggs, sunny-side up. Season eggs with sea salt and black pepper.
4. Just before eggs are finished cooking, use a vegetable peeler to shave several slices of Gruyère onto them; allow some of the cheese to melt onto the pan and crisp.
5. When eggs are cooked and cheese has melted, transfer an egg onto each slice of toast.