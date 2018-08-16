Avocado Toast With Fried Egg and Gruyere

Directions

1. Spread bread with butter, then toast.

2. In a bowl, mash together avocado with olive oil, kosher salt, and lemon juice. Divide avocado mixture between the toast.

3. Heat oil in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Fry eggs, sunny-side up. Season eggs with sea salt and black pepper.

4. Just before eggs are finished cooking, use a vegetable peeler to shave several slices of Gruyère onto them; allow some of the cheese to melt onto the pan and crisp.

5. When eggs are cooked and cheese has melted, transfer an egg onto each slice of toast.