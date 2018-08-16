Healthy Recipes

Avocado Toast With Fried Egg and Gruyere

This isn't your average avocado toast.

Recipe: How To Make Avocado Toast With Fried Egg and Gruyere
Calories 391
Protein 12g
Fat 34g
Carbs 12g
Pro Tip: Make your eggs in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and use just enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan.

Avocado Toast With Fried Egg and Gruyere Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 2 slices dark rye bread, 1⁄2 inch thick
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 tbsp olive oil, plus more for frying
  • 3/4 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 eggs
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • 8-10 shaves of Gruyère
  • Butter, to taste
  • Cracked black pepper, to taste
Directions 
1. Spread bread with butter, then toast.
2. In a bowl, mash together avocado with olive oil, kosher salt, and lemon juice. Divide avocado mixture between the toast.
3. Heat oil in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Fry eggs, sunny-side up. Season eggs with sea salt and black pepper.
4. Just before eggs are finished cooking, use a vegetable peeler to shave several slices of Gruyère onto them; allow some of the cheese to melt onto the pan and crisp.
5. When eggs are cooked and cheese has melted, transfer an egg onto each slice of toast.
