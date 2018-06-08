Healthy Recipes

Cheeseburger With Sweet Potato Fries

This healthy take on a classic meal will keep your diet in check.

by MS, RD
Calories 495
Protein 42g
Fat 26g
Carbs 21g
Who doesn't love a juicy burger with a side of fries?

Cheeseburger With Sweet Potato Fries Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 20 min.
You'll need
  • 1½ lbs lean ground beef
  • ¼ cup barbecue sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 2 sweet potatoes
  • 1 tbsp canola oil
  • ½ tsp chili powder
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 4 thin slices Swiss cheese

(Sadists, that’s who.) As delicious as it is, though, this drool-inducing meal isn’t waist-friendly. Luckily for you, this alternative—which has you opting for lean beef, ditching the bun, and broiling (not frying) sliced, nutrient-rich sweet potatoes—proves to be as satisfying without hampering your progress. You’re welcome.

Hot Tip: Place fast-cooking meats like burgers, salmon, and boneless poultry, as well as produce such as potatoes, cauliflower, and bell peppers, about 4 inches under the heat when using the broiler.

Directions 
1. Preheat broiler with rack 4 inches from heat. Grease baking sheet. Mix beef, barbecue sauce, garlic, cumin, ¼ tsp salt, and pepper. Make 4 patties and poke with a skewer. Brush tops with oil.
2. Poke sweet potatoes with a fork and microwave for 5 minutes. When cool, slice into wedges. Toss with oil, chili powder, and ½ tsp salt.
3. Place burgers on sheet and broil until 160°F, about 10 minutes. Top with mustard and cheese; broil until cheese bubbles, about 30 seconds. Remove and drain juices.
4. Place sweet potatoes in an even layer on baking sheet and broil until blistered.
