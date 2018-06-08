Who doesn't love a juicy burger with a side of fries?

Cheeseburger With Sweet Potato Fries Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 20 min. You'll need 1½ lbs lean ground beef

¼ cup barbecue sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp cumin powder

¾ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 sweet potatoes

1 tbsp canola oil

½ tsp chili powder

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 thin slices Swiss cheese

(Sadists, that’s who.) As delicious as it is, though, this drool-inducing meal isn’t waist-friendly. Luckily for you, this alternative—which has you opting for lean beef, ditching the bun, and broiling (not frying) sliced, nutrient-rich sweet potatoes—proves to be as satisfying without hampering your progress. You’re welcome.

Hot Tip: Place fast-cooking meats like burgers, salmon, and boneless poultry, as well as produce such as potatoes, cauliflower, and bell peppers, about 4 inches under the heat when using the broiler.