Typically served at the conclusion of a South African barbecu-known as “braai” in Afrikaans—braaibroodjie is a flame-licked grilled cheese with the surprising, yet delicious, inclusion of fruit chutney for a sweet-savory sandwich. A far cry from melted cheese squares dipped in sugary ketchup. We’ve incorporated chicken to punch up the protein numbers.

Chicken Chutney Panini Servings: 2

You'll need 1 tbsp butter, softened

4 slices whole-grain bread

1 cup sliced cooked chicken breast

1/2 cup grated sharp white cheddar cheese

1/4 cup fruit chutney, such as mango or plum

1 scallion, chopped

1 medium tomato, sliced

Use an indoor grill pan or panini press (which we suggest) to crisp up the buttered bread or cook the sandwhich on the grates of an outdoor grill over low heat.