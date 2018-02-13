Healthy Recipes
Clean Eating: Filet Mignon Italiana
Bodybuilder turned chef Carlo Filippone serves up all that's needed for this muscle-building meal.
Abs season is closer than you realize. The sooner you ditch the winter comfort foods and start cleaning up your diet, the easier it’ll be to make the transition. With the assistance of bodybuilder turned chef Carlo Filippone, we've come up with this protein-packed dish that's loaded with all the essential nutrients you need to fuel your workout for maximum gains.
Filet Mignon Italiana Servings: 2
Cook time: 20-30 min
You'll need
- 2 (6 oz) lean filets mignons
- 1/2 Spanish onion, thinly sliced
- 2 thin slices yellow bell pepper
- 2 thin slices red bell pepper
- 2 baby portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 2 plum tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh basil
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 ̊F.
2. Place filets mignons in an oven pan. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients, then pour over beef. Cover with aluminum foil.
3. Bake 20 to 30 minutes, depending on desired doneness for beef.