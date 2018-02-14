Clean Recipe: Healthy Chicken Dip

When done poorly, dips can be hazardous. In this case, we're talking about the kind of dip that you eat. So often, this favorite type of snacking food is loaded with unhealthy, gut-busting ingredients that are sure to expand your waistline.

Healthy Chicken Dip Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 min You'll need 10 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast (grilled), chopped into small pieces

1/2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp finely chopped onion

1 tsp finely chopped red bell pepper

1 tsp finely chopped green bell pepper

1 tsp finely chopped fresh cilantro

5 tbsp reduced-fat mayo

3 pinches sea salt

1 pinch black pepper

2 dashes paprika

However, this particular dip served up by bodybuilder turned chef, Carlo Filippone will keep your midsection in check with an array of healthy, low-fat ingredients you won't feel guilty about scarfing down.