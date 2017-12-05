Healthy Recipes
Frozen Feasts: Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins
Chill out with this tasty treat loaded with healthy antioxidants.
Who says you can’t have dessert for breakfast? These stacks deliver a winning combo of quality carbs, mass-making protein, and good-for-you fats. Research shows the payload of antioxidants in blueberries can help mitigate the muscle damage associated with intense workouts. And levels of vitamin C can actually be higher in frozen blueberries compared with fresh.
Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 cups frozen blueberries
- 2 tsp grated lemon zest
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ginger powder
- salt to taste
- 2 tsp cornstarch
- 2 cups light ricotta cheese
- 2 tbsp pure maple syrup
- 2 tbsp vanilla extract
- 8 tbsp almond butter
- 4 whole-grain English muffins, toasted
Directions
1. Place blueberries, 1⁄4 cup water, lemon zest, cinnamon, ginger powder, and a pinch of salt in a medium-size saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, stir cornstarch into 2 tbsp water until dissolved; stir into blueberry mixture and heat for 1 minute, or until sauce is thickened.
2. In a bowl, stir together ricotta, maple syrup, and vanilla extract.
3. To serve, spread 1 tbsp almond butter on each English muffin half. Top muffins with a dollop of ricotta mixture and blueberry sauce.