Frozen Feasts: Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins

Directions

1. Place blueberries, 1⁄4 cup water, lemon zest, cinnamon, ginger powder, and a pinch of salt in a medium-size saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, stir cornstarch into 2 tbsp water until dissolved; stir into blueberry mixture and heat for 1 minute, or until sauce is thickened.

2. In a bowl, stir together ricotta, maple syrup, and vanilla extract.

3. To serve, spread 1 tbsp almond butter on each English muffin half. Top muffins with a dollop of ricotta mixture and blueberry sauce.