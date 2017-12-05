Healthy Recipes

Frozen Feasts: Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins

Chill out with this tasty treat loaded with healthy antioxidants.

by MS, RD
Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins
Brian Klutch
Calories 542
Protein 30g
Fat 25g
Carbs 54g
Brian Klutch

Who says you can’t have dessert for breakfast? These stacks deliver a winning combo of quality carbs, mass-making protein, and good-for-you fats. Research shows the payload of antioxidants in blueberries can help mitigate the muscle damage associated with intense workouts. And levels of vitamin C can actually be higher in frozen blueberries compared with fresh.

Blueberry Cheesecake Muffins Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 2 cups frozen blueberries
  • 2 tsp grated lemon zest
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp ginger powder
  • salt to taste
  • 2 tsp cornstarch
  • 2 cups light ricotta cheese
  • 2 tbsp pure maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 8 tbsp almond butter
  • 4 whole-grain English muffins, toasted
Directions 
1. Place blueberries, 1⁄4 cup water, lemon zest, cinnamon, ginger powder, and a pinch of salt in a medium-size saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, stir cornstarch into 2 tbsp water until dissolved; stir into blueberry mixture and heat for 1 minute, or until sauce is thickened.
2. In a bowl, stir together ricotta, maple syrup, and vanilla extract.
3. To serve, spread 1 tbsp almond butter on each English muffin half. Top muffins with a dollop of ricotta mixture and blueberry sauce.
Topics:
Comments