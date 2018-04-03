Goji Cauliflower Fried Rice With Tofu

Directions

1. To rice the cauliflower, place florets in a food processor and roughly chop.

2. Place cornstarch, paprika, and ½ tsp garlic salt on a plate and combine with a spoon. Toss tofu in mixture to coat.

3. Warm 2 tbsp coconut oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add tofu and cook 6 to 8 minutes, turning occasionally, until crisp. Transfer to a plate.

4. Add remaining 1 tbsp oil, cauliflower, remaining ½ tsp garlic salt, and black pepper. Cook over medium heat 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cauliflower starts to soften and brown.

5. Add almonds, cilantro, and berries and toss. Top with tofu.