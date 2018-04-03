Healthy Recipes
Goji Cauliflower Fried Rice With Tofu
Goji berries can aid the entire body but especially your gut, where they can help boost the immune system.
Also called wolf berries, these sweet-tart berries are part of the tomato family but are similar in taste to cranberries. The high antioxidant levels they produce aid in their protection from the harsh mountain terrain in which they grow. You’ll find them in health food and major grocery stores. Their active compounds can block bacteria and viruses from attaching to cell membranes. The berries are also loaded with protein, vitamin C, and other key nutrients.
Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 small head of cauliflower (about 7 cups riced cauliflower)
- 2 tbsp organic cornstarch
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- 8 oz extra-firm tofu, cubed
- 3 tbsp coconut oil
- ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup unsalted almonds
- ½ cup chopped cilantro leaves and stems
- ¼ cup dried goji berries
Directions
1. To rice the cauliflower, place florets in a food processor and roughly chop.
2. Place cornstarch, paprika, and ½ tsp garlic salt on a plate and combine with a spoon. Toss tofu in mixture to coat.
3. Warm 2 tbsp coconut oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add tofu and cook 6 to 8 minutes, turning occasionally, until crisp. Transfer to a plate.
4. Add remaining 1 tbsp oil, cauliflower, remaining ½ tsp garlic salt, and black pepper. Cook over medium heat 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cauliflower starts to soften and brown.
5. Add almonds, cilantro, and berries and toss. Top with tofu.