Healthy Recipes

Pork Tacos With Kimchi-Mango Salsa

A kick from capsaicin in this recipe can help boost your fat burning.

by MS, RD
Recipe: How To Make Pork Tacos With Kimchi-Mango Salsa
Jarren Vink
Calories 300
Protein 25g
Fat 16g
Carbs 15g
Jarren Vink

Kimchi is laced with capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their kick. A 2015 study found that capsaicin increases the fat-burning effect of exercise.

Pork Tacos With Kimchi-Mango Salsa Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 lb pork tenderloin, sliced into ½-inch-thick rounds
  • 1 tbsp grape-seed or canola oil
  • 1½ cups chopped kimchi
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 orange bell pepper, diced
  • 1 mango, diced
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • ⅓ cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 small avocado
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp lime zest
  • 12 large lettuce leaves
  • to taste salt and pepper
Directions 
1. Season pork with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pork slices and heat until cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
2. In a bowl, toss together kimchi, tomatoes, bell pepper, mango, scallions, and cilantro.
3. Place avocado, sour cream, and lime zest in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
4. Divide pork among lettuce leaves. Top with kimchi salsa and avocado cream.
Topics:
Comments