Healthy Recipes
Pork Tacos With Kimchi-Mango Salsa
A kick from capsaicin in this recipe can help boost your fat burning.
Kimchi is laced with capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their kick. A 2015 study found that capsaicin increases the fat-burning effect of exercise.
Pork Tacos With Kimchi-Mango Salsa Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb pork tenderloin, sliced into ½-inch-thick rounds
- 1 tbsp grape-seed or canola oil
- 1½ cups chopped kimchi
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 orange bell pepper, diced
- 1 mango, diced
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 small avocado
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 12 large lettuce leaves
- to taste salt and pepper
Directions
1. Season pork with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pork slices and heat until cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
2. In a bowl, toss together kimchi, tomatoes, bell pepper, mango, scallions, and cilantro.
3. Place avocado, sour cream, and lime zest in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
4. Divide pork among lettuce leaves. Top with kimchi salsa and avocado cream.