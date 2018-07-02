Pork Tacos With Kimchi-Mango Salsa

Directions

1. Season pork with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pork slices and heat until cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.

2. In a bowl, toss together kimchi, tomatoes, bell pepper, mango, scallions, and cilantro.

3. Place avocado, sour cream, and lime zest in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.

4. Divide pork among lettuce leaves. Top with kimchi salsa and avocado cream.