Roasted Tri-Tip Steak With Herb Sauce and Scallion Quinoa

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. For sauce, mix parsley, oil, vinegar, eggs, salt, and pepper.

3. Heat butter in a sauté pan over low heat; add scallions and cook. Add quinoa and a splash of water and mix. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Rub steak with a little olive oil, then season well with salt and pepper. Put steak in a pan with a rack and roast in oven for about 1 hour, or until the center reads 130°F on a meat thermometer.

5. Remove from oven; let cool, uncovered, for 15 minutes, then loosely cover with foil and let rest for another 15 minutes before thinly slicing.

6. Divide quinoa and steak between plates. Drizzle on sauce.