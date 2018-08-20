Healthy Recipes
Roasted Tri-Tip Steak With Herb Sauce and Scallion Quinoa
Ditch the grill and roast this muscle-friendly meat.
Nothing beats the grill for cooking steak, but you can just as easily roast a tri-tip. Try a little roasting pan with a rack. It'll give the meat a great color.
Roasted Tri-Tip Steak With Herb Sauce and Scallion Quinoa Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 bunch Italian parsley, stems removed, roughly chopped
- 10 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp red wine vinegar
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, grated Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 oz whites of scallions, thinly sliced (about 6 scallions’ worth)
- 2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1 tri-tip steak
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
2. For sauce, mix parsley, oil, vinegar, eggs, salt, and pepper.
3. Heat butter in a sauté pan over low heat; add scallions and cook. Add quinoa and a splash of water and mix. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Rub steak with a little olive oil, then season well with salt and pepper. Put steak in a pan with a rack and roast in oven for about 1 hour, or until the center reads 130°F on a meat thermometer.
5. Remove from oven; let cool, uncovered, for 15 minutes, then loosely cover with foil and let rest for another 15 minutes before thinly slicing.
6. Divide quinoa and steak between plates. Drizzle on sauce.