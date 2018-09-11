Salmon Beet Sandwich

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place salmon on a greased or parchment-paper-lined baking sheet; season with salt and pepper. Bake 12 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes, then break apart the flesh into chunks.

2. Blend together yogurt, pickled beets, dill, horseradish, and lemon zest until smooth.

3. Use a vegetable peeler to slice carrot into thin strips.

4. To assemble each sandwich, spread beet sauce on a slice of bread and top with salmon, sauerkraut, carrot, and arugula. Spread more beet sauce on a second slice of bread and place on sandwich.