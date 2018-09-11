Here’s a Scandinavian-inspired sandwich that the fearsome Vikings would gladly take hold of. Eat it and you’ll chart a course to conquering lunch boredom and sandwiches that fail to bring enough muscle-making protein to the table.
Salmon Beet Sandwich Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb skinless salmon or arctic char fillets
- salt and pepper
- 1 cup Icelandic Skyr or Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup jarred pickled beets
- 1/3 cup fresh dill
- 2 tbsp prepared horseradish
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 large carrot
- 8 slices rye bread
- 1 cup sauerkraut
- 2 cups arugula
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place salmon on a greased or parchment-paper-lined baking sheet; season with salt and pepper. Bake 12 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes, then break apart the flesh into chunks.
2. Blend together yogurt, pickled beets, dill, horseradish, and lemon zest until smooth.
3. Use a vegetable peeler to slice carrot into thin strips.
4. To assemble each sandwich, spread beet sauce on a slice of bread and top with salmon, sauerkraut, carrot, and arugula. Spread more beet sauce on a second slice of bread and place on sandwich.